It is no secret that yachts are one of the most coveted whims of billionaires. These vessels offer much more than the possibility of traveling by sea from one part of the planet to another in a private and exclusive environment. They stand out for their comforts and, above all, for being considered a symbol of status and prestige in certain social groups.

Today we can find authentic masterpieces such as Koru, Jeff Bezos’ 127-meter-long yacht, or VisionE, a luxury boat concept with a retractable roof with solar panels. But sometimes buying a yacht is not enough, so many are also betting on deploying their own submersibles from support ships.

A submersible as luxurious as it is fast

As we said a little over a year ago, there are yachts so large that they are accompanied by “little yachts” with a heliport and areas intended for deployment. jet skis and submersibles. Interestingly, the private submersible business is receiving a significant boost. The result? Increasingly sophisticated and surprising vehicles. A clear example of this is the Super Sub.

The Netherlands Company U-Boat Worx has presented at the Monaco Yacht Show This year’s most ambitious project. It is the “fastest private submersible in the world”, which not only aims to stand out for its speed, but also for its luxury, safety and maneuverability. All this, clearly, at the service of those who can spend millions of dollars to buy it.

The Super Sub stands out notably from the submersibles of Titan Submarines, one of its competitors, in several aspects. We are facing a long vehicle (6.50 meters) with hydrodynamic lines and advanced fins. This, in combination with its propulsion system of around 60 kW (4 x 25 kW 2 x 6 kW) promises to perform steep movements of up to 30 degrees.

Super Sub at the Monaco Yacht Show

If we talk about speed, the submersible can reach 10 knots underwater. From U-Boat Worx they point out that the Super Sub is 7 knots faster than an average submersible. The cabin has a huge acrylic hull with panoramic vision. There, precisely, is also the control panel, a system equipped with a Sharc propulsion and steering controller.

An interesting fact is that the submersible can also be controlled remotely. It is certainly not designed to operate at such depths, but for specific tasks a Marlin remote control. The submersible also includes an automatic depth system that keeps the vehicle stable in the assigned parameters without pilot intervention.

At the security level, it also has a function called “maximum depth protection”. In this case, an assistance system will be activated in case the pilot wants to go beyond the 300 meters allowed depth. According to the manufacturer, this simply will not be possible because the submarine will not allow it. In addition, it has a safety ball that marks its position on the surface.

Super Sub

Super Sub is intended for short-term recreational missions. However, they say, it is capable of providing 96 hours of life support for each of its 11 crew. This is possible thanks to an oxygen supply system, CO2 scrubbers and emergency batteries. In addition, food and drinking water are included for each person on board.

It seems that U-Boat Worx has taken the safety of its latest creation very seriously. The truth is that we will still have to wait to see the first production unit. This will be delivered to its new owner at the end of this year. As for the price, it certainly won’t be within everyone’s reach. To buy a Super Sub it will be necessary to have at least 5.2 million euros.

Images: U-Boat Worx

In Xataka: An 82-meter, 63 million euro superyacht is moored in the Caribbean. Problem: it is not clear who owns it