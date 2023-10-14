Suara.com – Japanese League second division club, Ventforet Kofu will send club talent scouts to the 2023 U-17 World Cup which will take place in Indonesia starting November 10.

“We will send a talent scout, namely the club’s academy coach Jun Nakamura, to monitor the U-17 World Cup in Indonesia,” said Ventforet Kofu President, Satoru Sukumase after the Ventforet Kofu coaching clinic agenda at Pancoran Soccer Field, Jakarta, Saturday (14/ 10).

Ventforet Kofu recently held a coaching clinic which was attended by 200 participants from ages 7-15 years. The coaching clinic activity was divided into two sessions.

On Saturday, sessions are specifically for children aged seven to eight years and nine to 10 years. Then on Sunday it is specifically for children aged 11-12 years and 13-15 years.

“In the future, we want to form an academy. This event is one of the programs that leads to that. Our long-term target is to form an academy where talented Indonesian players can have the opportunity to be taken to the J League,” said Satoru Sukumase.

During the coaching clinic in Indonesia, the club which was once played for by former Indonesian national team player, Irfan Bachdim, was led by two club academy coaches including Jun Nakamura, who holds a JFA class A coaching certificate and is a former Japanese national team coach, and Ventforet academy coach Kofu U- 15 Takuro Yoshida, who holds a JFA class B coaching certificate.

The 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia itself will take place in four cities, namely; Jakarta, Bandung, Solo and Surabaya.

The opening of the tournament, which will be held for the first time in Indonesia, will take place at the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium, Surabaya on November 10.

