Spanish attacking midfielder Tyronne Del Pino has apparently arrived in Bandung and is ready to play again with Persib, after he suffered a serious injury at the start of the 2023/24 Liga 1 season and had to undergo treatment in his hometown.

To journalists, Monday (16/10/2023), Del Pino admitted that he was fit and wanted to slowly join Persib. The midfielder, who was recruited at the beginning of this season by former Persib coach Luis Milla, is optimistic that Maung Bandung will accept him.

“I have worked hard and want to play again, compete. Step by step I want to be the first to join the group,” said Del Pino.

However, the 32 year old player admitted that he did not want to immediately join the first team team which is currently managed by coach Bojan Hodak. The focus now is to practice first.

Also read: Breaking News: Persib Officially Kicks Del Pino, This Player Will Be Replaced

“I want to train again, take steps and have a good feeling,” he explained.

Tyronne Del Pino arrived in Bandung on Sunday evening (15/10/2023). It is known that he returned to Spain in early July after suffering a serious injury in his first match with Persib Bandung.

In the match against Madura United, he was withdrawn after 25 minutes of playing. Unfortunately, in mid-July Luis Milla, who brought him to Persib, also resigned from his coaching chair.

To fill the position left by Del Pino, Persib in the same month brought in midfielder from Gabon, Levy Madinda from the Malaysian club.

In the last few matches, Madinda has proven himself to be a reliable attack organizer at Persib and is now trusted by Bojan Hodak as one of Maung Bandung’s mainstay midfielders.

Also read: Tyronne del Pino gives a message to Bobotoh after deciding to return to Spain