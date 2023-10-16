Persib Bandung this week received additional new ammunition, after its Spanish midfielder Tyronne Del Pino returned after recovering from injury at the start of the season.

Del Pino, a 32 year old midfielder, arrived in Bandung on Sunday (15/10/2023). On Monday he admitted that he was ready to train again to take his place in the Maung Bandung main team.

The problem is, since Del Pino missed the first League 1 match this season, his position as midfielder has been filled by a player from Gabon Levy Madinda.

Apart from that, coach Bojan Hodak also really believes in Madinda, who has always started as a starter in Persib’s last 8 matches. Madinda himself has scored one goal for Prince Biru.

But there is another problem. At Persib, Madinda’s status is a loan player. It actually belongs to the Malaysian club, Johor Darul Tazim (JDT).

At the start of this season, Persib agreed to borrow Madidan for 6 months. This means that in December the midfielder number 15 will have to return to Malaysia.

Unless, Persib can convince JDT to release Madinda, so that the 31 year old midfielder can be contracted permanently at Persib. If so, what will happen to Del Pino?

Luis Milla’s legacy

Del Pino himself was contracted by Persib at the start of the 2023/24 Liga 1 season on the recommendation of former coach Luis Milla. Unfortunately, the left-handed midfielder was immediately injured in the first match against Madura United, after playing 25 minutes.

The injury forced Del Pino to return to Spain to recover. Unfortunately, in mid-July, Luis Milla, who brought him to Persib, also resigned from his coaching chair.

Now the Persib coaching chair is occupied by Bojan Hodak, who doesn’t seem too enthusiastic about Del Pino’s return. In a press conference last week, Hodak was pessimistic that Del Pino was ready to play.

“He has a very bad injury,” said Bojan Hodak on October 13.

“In my opinion, he is not ready to play. He will return this week and we will evaluate him,” continued Hodak.

Del Pino himself, in a press conference this Monday, admitted that he was ready to train with Persib after undergoing treatment in Spain. He said he would fight to win Hodak’s heart.

“I have worked hard and want to play again, compete. Step by step I want to be the first to join the group,” said Del Pino.

“I want to train again, take steps and have a good feeling,” he added.

Tyronne Del Pino’s contract with Persib itself will expire at the end of the 2023/24 season.