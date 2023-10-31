“This is not an announcement, it is a warning. I know of a place. One that will break you into thousands of pieces. That he will enter through those cracks and stay to live in you.” With a voice-over and background images of space, first, and of Cádiz and Córdoba, later, it begins the video of the new tourism promotion campaign from Andalusia.

An audiovisual work that has left the public stunned because it differs from the content that the regional government had accustomed us to to promote its land. The surprise has been the presence of a recognized actor: Peter Dinklage. The question now is: What are Tyrion Lannister and the Rosario de Cádiz gang doing in the same advertisement? Let’s find out.

Andalusia needed to renew its marketing arsenal to attract tourists to the community. Gone are those campaigns that showed beautiful landscapes (Andalucía Brand), postcards that incorporate aspects of the architecture and nature of the region. Now, the Board has wanted to take a leap and focus on its aesthetics, on its people, on the feelings that Andalusia awakens, on its cultural offer: music, poetry and art.

This is the new spot #Andalusia. A wonderful land that when you discover it, it breaks you and is not forgotten. We are proud of what we are: Andalusian. And we want to share it with everyone.#AndalusianCrush pic.twitter.com/wfDVAWGYFA — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) October 30, 2023

To understand how we got here we must comment that The promotional video has been designed by the Ogilvy brand, which won the advertising contest called in May by the Board for the international tourism promotion of the community. The agency was chosen as the winner of the first of the contest lots of 32 million euros and also the one related to creativity, of 5.6 million euros. Total 38 million euros intended for the creation of this campaign.

The first thing we are shown is the voice of the actor Game of Thrones who gave life to Tyrion Lannister, Peter Dinklage, while a Cádiz march plays, specifically, the Eternity march, performed by the Band of Bugles and Drums of Nuestra Señora del Rosario de Cádiz. He directly recommends us not to travel to Andalusia; “Run away, stay better in Manhattan, find an apartment in Berlin, stay away from them. Don’t ask about Lorca, Paco (de Lucía), Picasso, Lola (Flores)… Don’t say I didn’t warn you, be careful with the Andalusian Crush” .





“Andalusian Crush”, which has been trend today on X, formerly known as Twitter, is an expression that could be translated as “Andalusia breaks you.” Which refers to the mark it leaves on people, the feelings it provokes in visitors. That after going nothing will be the same again. Like someone who has a crush on a girl or a boy on a summer night.

A million-dollar outlay to attract young and foreign audiences

While some social media users have criticized that the chosen scenarios don’t sound like anywhere of Andalusia, which the actors are not spanish or that even the spot has broadly a very “AI” appearance or artificial, in addition, of course, from the disbursement of 38 million euros of public money, one cannot deny the breath of fresh air that the rain of images of modern and avant-garde aesthetic that presents the video. Audiovisual ways of narrating that until now had not been explored by the region’s communication department.

“We had to rethink the identity of Andalusia, change the concept that has been sold until now from our land abroad,” said Arturo Bernal, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sports, during the presentation of the campaign in Seville. He pointed out that the culture of Andalusia is “a legacy made up of the immense payroll of artists that we contribute to the world, the extensive heritage that the very different civilizations that have built this land have left us, and that makes it a unique destination with which it is very difficult to compete.

Juan Pedro Moreno and Javier Senovilla, Executive Creative Directors at Ogilvy, have explained that the intention of the campaign has not been to “portray the postcard of Andalusia”, as many campaigns have done so far, but rather “to show what was capable of provoking in whoever visits it.” From the agency they point out that the staging uses brutalist plans influenced by the Granada filmmaker José Val del Omar and which pays tribute to figures such as Leonard Cohen, Wim Wenders or the music group Triana.

One of the reasons why it was decided to change direction for this spot was to attract a young audience, get closer to generation Z, those who will be the tourists of the future, in addition to capturing the attention of foreign audiences with these allusions to others. western countries: “Find an apartment in Berlin”. The ultimate goal is to consolidate in Europe, North America, Asia and the Pacific.

In fact, as the Board has announced, the campaign will be present on foreign television, radio, press, social networks and even on billboards in emblematic places such as Westminster Bridge, in London; Times Square, in New York, or Shibuya, in Tokyo, where the busiest zebra crossing in the world is located. We will have to wait to see if this campaign achieves its mission: that the world has a crush on Andalusia. For now, the crush has been on the administration’s coffers.

Images: Government of Andalusia / Ogilvy

