After causing one death and at least 300 injuries in Taiwan in recent days, in the early hours of Saturday 7 October Typhoon Koinu approached the south-eastern coast of China, where strong winds and heavy rain are expected for at least a couple of days . According to forecasts from China’s State Oceanic Agency, there could be waves up to nine meters high and very difficult weather conditions as Koinu moves westward. The typhoon is currently moving at a speed of 5-10 kilometers per hour and is expected to weaken as it makes its passage over land. The alert level in the affected areas of China is currently orange, the second highest in the emergency color code.