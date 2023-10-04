The intense tifone Koinu he is about to reach the island of Taiwan with his eye, already hit by heavy rains and intense events. Many businesses and schools remained closed today due to the weather warning following the typhoon.

Koinuformed over the Pacific Ocean last weekend, is less than 200 kilometers from the south-eastern coast of Taiwan and in the next few hours will impact the southernmost tip with intensity equal to a category 4 hurricane. The typhoon is moving eastwards at around 14 km/h and the rainfall and sustained winds that accompany it are affecting many areas of the island.

For #TimelapseTuesday we’re featuring 2-day infrared imagery via Japan’s #Himawari9 satellite of #Koinu‘s path in the Pacific as it approaches Taiwan. At the last report, #TyphoonKoinu had sustained winds of 110 mph. Updates: https://t.co/fHDiQ4hM3Y pic.twitter.com/z2By3cqEmz — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) October 3, 2023

Winds now exceed 210 km/h, with even stronger gusts according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Center, a meteorological service operated by the United States Navy. The impact on the mainland is expected to occur in the early hours of Thursday, with waves another 7 metersintense winds and heavy rains.

After the typhoon’s active heart contacts the mainland, it is likely to weaken to category 3 as it continues its eastward journey. According to forecasts it should progressively weaken until you almost reach the city of Hong Kong as a storm by early next week.

Koinu follows Typhoon Saola , which last month paralyzed Taiwan and beyond, hitting first the Philippines, then the island and finally Hong Kong.

Taiwan on alert for the arrival of Typhoon Koinu

The Central Meteorological Office of Taiwan issued warnings of strong winds over southern, eastern and western Taiwan. Orange heavy rain warning (the second lowest level on a four-level scale) in Hualien, Pingtung, Taitung and Yilan counties and New Taipei City, while yellow heavy rain warning is in effect for most of the rest of the north of Taiwan.

But the risks associated with the passage of the typhoon also involve the Philippines. PAGASA, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, has issued a warning (TCWS) 3 for the northern province of Batanes, and TCWS 2 for the rest of the province of Batanes and the northern Babuyan Islands and TCWS 1 for all the province of Batanes, the rest of the Babuyan Islands, and the northern provinces of Cagayan, northern Apayao, and northern Ilocos Norte.

Philippine authorities have suspended flights of Basco airport (BSO) starting from the evening of October 3rd. Taiwanese airlines canceled international flights connecting Kaohsiung with Nagoya, Narita and Osaka in Japan, Hong Kong and Gimpo in South Korea from Oct. 4 to 5, and canceled multiple domestic flights over the same period. Authorities also canceled 96 ferries on 12 routes connecting southern Taiwan.

Heavy rainfall is expected, with accumulations of up to 20 cm on Batanes (Philippines) and up to 10 cm on the Babuyan Islands northern. The rains could cause flooding and localized evacuations, flash floods and landslides are not ruled out.