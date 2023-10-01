loading…

Two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the Ministry of Interior building in the Turkish capital, Ankara, Sunday (1/10/2023). Photo/REUTERS

ANKARA – Two terrorists detonated a bomb in front of the Ministry of Home Affairs building in the capital Turki, Ankara, Sunday (1/10/2023). According to the government, one perpetrator was killed.

The second perpetrator has been “neutralized” by security forces. Debris was strewn on the street near the blast site.

This bomb explosion was the first in Ankara since 2016, and occurred on the day Parliament was to open a new session.

Reuters video footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and armored vehicles gathering near the Interior Ministry building.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident which occurred at 09.30 local time.

“Two terrorists came in a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance to the Directorate General of Security of our Ministry of Home Affairs and carried out a bomb attack,” he said.

He added that one of them blew himself up and the others were “neutralized,” which usually means killed.

“Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized,” Yerlikaya continued.

Police also announced that the suspects would carry out a controlled explosion for a “suspicious package incident” in another area of ​​Ankara.

Authorities did not identify the specific militant group involved in the bomb attack.