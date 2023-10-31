Although the development of a new film had already been confirmed, Capstone Studios has finally given the green light to two sequels to Fall, the dizzying survival thriller that dazzled Stephen King himself.

One of the films that has given a lot to talk about last 2022 has been Fall, an intense vertigo thriller that has had the approval of Stephen King, who acknowledges that he would have liked to write the script for this survival film that recounts a most terrifying experience .

Starring Grace Fulton and Virginia Gardner, the film’s plot follows the story of Becky, a young mountaineer who has not returned to her favorite sport since she lost her boyfriend during a climb.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

One day, her friend and fellow climber Hunter comes to visit Becky and suggests that she overcome her fears by asking her to join her. climb the top of a tall abandoned communications tower whose location is in the middle of the desert.

Although things seem to be flowing smoothly, Just when they are about to reach the top, the ladder breaks and they are trapped at the top of the tower.with no apparent possibility of being able to go down to the remaining flight of stairs.

At 600 meters above the ground and totally far from civilization, Hunter and Becky must put their skills as expert climbers to the test and desperately fight to survive against everything against them..

Two Fall sequels confirmed

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Capstone Studios has given the green light to two sequels to Fall and will have Scott Mann back as director and co-writer of the films.

“These two new sequels are wonderful opportunities to expand on the original. Now we want to take the franchise even further as we bring together the best team and the best ideas to ensure the next spooky, death-defying and fast-paced film for global audiences,” says Christian Mercuri, one of the film’s producers.

“I’m thrilled to continue Fall’s journey and take it to the next level. We have a truly special movie experience planned and I am immensely grateful to my fellow producers for supporting the vision.

“I’m also excited to work with new collaborators and reunite with the original gang, and obviously can’t wait to get back to filming thousands of feet in the air,” he adds. Scott Mann.

If everything goes fine, the filming of Fall 2 It will begin next June 2024. Will the sequel manage to win back the enthusiasm of Stephen King? Time will tell.