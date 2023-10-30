God of War and Uncharted Thieves’ Legacy Collection will soon arrive on the GOG store, with the advantage of being DRM-free on PC.

GOG.comCD Projekt’s video game store, is expanding its catalog with two recent PlayStation releases: God of War y Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.

Both games are already on Steam and Epic Games Store, but they will soon arrive at “Good old Gaming”, the store that differs from others by being “DRM free“, that is, it does not require any online check when purchasing it, respecting your property rights.

This means that you will not have to log in if you want to start them, nor if you want to download them again. A policy that also makes it easy to share games with other users in other accounts, and includes returns within 30 days after purchase.

At the moment there is no date for God of War and Uncharted Thieves’ Legacy Collection on GOG, but it already appears in the publisher PlayStation’s selection, along with the other two games that are available: Horizon Zero Dawn y Days Gonecurrently at 16.54 euros (67% discount).

The two most precious PlayStation franchises that came to PC

Years ago, Sony made the decision to publish its video games previously exclusive to PlayStation consoles on PC, and we have already gotten used to it, although they do not reach all stores equally (they first arrive on Steam and/or Epic Store).

God of War (the 2018 PS4 one) came out on PC in January 2022, with a very good conversion, Uncharted Thieves’ Legacy Collection (which includes Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy) came out in October of 2022.

Both conversions allow you to play at higher qualities than on PlayStation 5 (as long as you have the right equipment, of course) or at lower qualities on more modest equipment (or on portable PC-consoles like Steam Deck, ROG Ally…).

If you visit the GOG store, keep an eye out this week for the Halloween offers, with horror classics like Hellblade, Vampire: The Masquerade, Days Gone, Metro, Disco Elysium… all of them DRM-free.