The Wano arc, apart from being one of the longest, has been one of the most decisive in One Piecesince this gave great development to different relevant characters in the series, who had the opportunity to prove their worth in the fierce Onigashima war, which marked a before and after in the work.

It is well known that during the events that occurred in Heremany characters fell in battle, because these They sacrificed their lives to fan the flames of freedomsince their deaths served as motivation to fight to the end and free this island from the clutches of Kaido and Orochi.

Likewise, among the deaths that took place in Wano, two They are more important than they seemsince the Izou and Ashura Doji’s sacrifices had great weight at the end of the war in Onigashima, this being a memorable feat that says a lot about these loyal subjects of Kozuki Oden who gave their lives in exchange for the freedom of this island.

It’s fasting contiene Spoilers de One Piece.

The death of Izou and Ashura Doji were crucial to liberating Wano Island

The Wano arc has marked a before and after in One Piecesince this has shown the death of decisive characters who were of great help to Luffy and the Straw Hats taking victory in this battle, as they gave their lives to achieve this feat.

Among the shocking deaths left by the Wano arc were find those of Ashura Doji and Izouwho defended the island to the death, since these were a very valuable resource for the Straw Hats to achieve their objectives in this place, since they swore to protect Wano at any cost, since they had a very close bond with Kozuki Oden, the former Shogun who sacrificed himself to save his subjects.

In fact, the sacrifices of Izou y Ashura Doji They were so important that, if it weren’t for them, the story in Wano would have been totally differentsince Izou fought to the end to stop the CP0 members, managing to kill one of them and, on the other hand, Doji sacrificed himself to save the lives of the Red Scabbards, these being memorable feats that served to mark the path to the freedom of this island.

The bravery and commitment that Izou and Ashura Doji showed was very impressive.since both sacrificed themselves with a very firm purpose that ended up being crucial to achieving the freedom of Wano and that many of their companions survived in this battle that left many casualties on both sides.

The contributions made by Izou and Ashura Doji will be remembered forever and all thanks to the good will of Momonosuke, who gave the order to bury the remains of these loyal subjects alongside those of Kozuki Oden and Yasuie, which shows how decisive and influential they were in changing destiny of the island of Wano, which had been under the rule of Kaido and Orochi for 20 years, who implanted terror and apathy everywhere.

Without a doubt, The Wano arc has been very shocking and emotionalas this showed the suffering of a town that was crying out for change, since Kaido and Orochi created a gloomy environment in which many of the inhabitants died in every corner of the island.

The suffering of the inhabitants of Here came to an end and all thanks to the brave feats of the subjects of Kozuki Oden and the Straw Hats, who gave everything of themselves to liberate the island, because Without the sacrifices of some individuals like Ashura Doji and Izou this would not have been possible.

