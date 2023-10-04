A former Microsoft executive mentions that she was working on two games belonging to existing IPs, which have not been announced yet.

There is one week left until the launch of Forza Motorsport, the last major Xbox exclusive in 2023. Before, Redfall and Starfield underpinned a good year for the gaming division of Microsoftafter a 2022 that was short on first party releases.

The future is exciting for Xbox. It must be remembered that Hellblade II, Fable or Avowed are still scheduled for 2024 (in principle), and we may know more about them before the end of the year.

Recently, many private details from Microsoft were leaked, where they pointed to the launch of a new Series X model for next yearand even mentions of a laptop and the next platform (which won’t be released before 2028).

Other exclusives already announced, such as Indiana Jones, The Elder Scrolls VI or The Outer Worlds 2, are still some way off. However, we cannot rule out the occasional surprise.

The LinkedIn profile of Kat Carson, former Microsoft executivewhich mentions a couple of unannounced Xbox projects.

Xbox partners with important licenses

The discovery corresponds to Timur222an X (Twitter) user who has located an important detail on the LinkedIn page of a former Microsoft executive.

If we take a look at Kat Carson’s profile, we realize that some unannounced surprises are in store on Xbox. Not everything has been said within Microsoft.

Carson’s work experience includes first-party titles such as Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator, CrossFireX, Halo Infinite, As Dusk Falls and Nobody Saves the World. But watch out for what’s next…

Also mentioned 5 Xbox Game Studios games NOT announcedas well as an ID@Xbox title (which will come to Game Pass) whose identity is unknown.

But the interesting thing is this: ”two unannounced licensed titles”. In other words, they are two games belonging to already existing IPs (other than Xbox), but developed by company studios.

It is a similar case (to cite a recognizable example) to Marvel’s Wolverine, whose license belongs to Disney, but its development is carried out by Insomniac Games (Sony studio).

There is no more information about it. The profile fits with Indiana Jonesthe AAA developed by MachineGames and Bethesda for Microsoft, but said title was already announced a while ago.

Does this mean we could get a Star Wars, Marvel, or other major license game Xbox exclusive? Exactly, although, for now, it is just an indication without further details. We will see what surprises await us in 2024 (and beyond) in the Microsoft ecosystem.