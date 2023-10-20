Epic Games is giving away two new PC games in its digital store, with an ideal title to enjoy this Halloween. And be careful, there is a surprise for next Thursday.

What a surprise Epic Games has prepared for us with its digital store. You already know that, every Thursday, we can download a few PC games for free in the Epic Store, of different genres, themes and styles.

It is already a tradition, which we hope never ends. Last week, we confirmed the two titles that would arrive this Thursday, October 19.

The good news is that you can now download the two free games on the Epic Games Store. Only you need an Epic account (it’s free and will only take a couple of minutes) and a PC compatible with these titles. You will keep them forever.

Now that Halloween is just around the corner, Epic gives us a truly great game ideal to enjoy on these dates. And they still haven’t said their last word…

Starting today, October 19, you can download these two PC titles until next Thursday, October 26, which is when they will be changed to TWO other free games.

Horror and puzzles: great plan for a rainy weekend

You can now download two new games for your PC for FREE, such as The Evil Within y Eternal Threads. We are going to explain a little about what each one is about.

The Evil Within is the highlight of this Thursday, since it was one of the great horror games of the last decade. Is a development of Tango Gameworks (Hi-Fi Rush)the studio founded by Shinji Mikami, one of the creators of the Resident Evil saga.

In The Evil Within, you will meet Sebastian Castellanosa detective trying to solve a dark case… with nightmarish creatures involved.

In essence, it is a Resident Evil with surprising plot twists, scarcity of resources, moments of authentic terror, and good doses of action. It’s a great game, and now you can keep it forever on your PC.

On the other hand, Eternal Threads is a first person puzzle game, which plays with the ramifications of its plot, the time jumps and its six protagonists. If you like the genre, it deserves a chance.

As usual, Epic has already confirmed the next two games that they will give away, starting Thursday, October 26 at 5:00 p.m. Spanish time.

None other than The Evil Within 2, the excellent sequel to this week’s free game, also signed by Tango Gameworks. To date, it is the last installment of this beloved saga. The other game is Tandem: A Tale of Shadows.

We can’t think of a better plan to warm up for Halloween. If the terror of The Evil Within doesn’t let you breathe, you can always take a break with the intricate puzzles of Eternal Threads.

What do you think of the new free games? Epic Store? You can keep them forever on your PC, and they can even run on ROG Ally… and Steam Deck, although in that case you’ll have to do a few things first.