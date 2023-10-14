Insomniac Games has unveiled two more costumes that players can get in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 at New York Comic Con and they are brutal!

Insomniac Games has shared on X two of the new suits that players can obtain in Marvel’s Spider-man 2. The two suits, one for Peter Parker and one for Miles Morales, highlight the variety of suits that players can obtain while also talking about how the story influences the outfits. For example, the “Brooklyn 2099” suit references Miguel O’Hara’s era of Spider-Man.

You can see the outfits below

Each suit will have a special power

These two suits will be one of the 65 options that players can obtain in the game. Many of them will be based on the comics, animated series and films that the Spider-Men have participated in over the years. But others will be variants created exclusively by Insomniac Games to highlight how “unique” the outfits can be. One of the defining traits of the Spider-Men is that they have evolved their suits over the years to suit their needs or make them feel “more modern” for the times.

But costumes are much more than just outfits for players to choose their clothing style. Insomniac Games has made each suit have a special power for Miles or Peter to use in combat and beyond. Therefore, players will want to try out each of these suits to see if they fit their “play style.” In the original games, players had to do certain things to unlock each suit, such as completing activities or obtaining items in New York City. It should be noted that there will be certain costumes tied to the “deluxe editions” of the game, so those who want all the costumes will need to get one of those special editions.

The most anticipated video game of the year

Suits aside, players have a lot to look forward to when the Spider-Men return to action in a week. The game will not only have visual improvements thanks to the PS5, but the story will feature the arrival of iconic villains such as Kraven the hunter, the lizard and Venom among others. Plus, there are personal struggles that Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and even Mary Jane Watson will have to deal with as they try to stop the war brewing in New York City. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes out for PS5 on October 20.

What do you think of these two new suits?