Suara.com – Two mugging perpetrators were attacked by a mob when they were caught carrying out the action on Jalan Samanhudi, Sawah Besar, Central Jakarta, Friday (20/10/2023).

Sawah Besar Police Criminal Investigation Unit Head, AKP Sholeh confirmed the incident. The two perpetrators have the initials MD and AM.

“The first perpetrator, MD, was successfully apprehended by residents and the other perpetrator was successfully arrested by the Sawah Besar Police Criminal Investigation Unit in another area with the initials AM,” said Sholeh when confirmed, Friday (20/10/2023).

Sholeh said that both of them were old players. However, his party will carry out intensive examination of the two perpetrators.

From the hands of the two perpetrators, Sholeh said that his party confiscated a cellphone which was suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Meanwhile, one of the witnesses, Rian, said that the incident started when the victim, who was a mother, passed by the location.

Then the two perpetrators immediately stole the victim’s cellphone. At that time there was a motorbike who stopped the perpetrator.

“There were two perpetrators, they snatched the mothers’ cellphones, then the fathers immediately stopped the perpetrators by pushing their motorbikes until the perpetrators fell,” he explained.

The furious crowd immediately beat the perpetrator. The crowd also tied the perpetrator to a tree.

“When he was immediately tied up and beaten by residents, the perpetrator was taken to the police station,” he said.