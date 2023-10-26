Police in London, UK, fired two officers who stopped and searched two black people in a car in July 2020 for no real reason.

On July 4, 2020, policemen Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks followed the car of two black athletes, the British sprinter Bianca Williams and her partner, the Portuguese runner Ricardo dos Santos. After making them stop and get out of the car, they kept them handcuffed for 45 minutes, and then searched the car where their three-month-old baby remained. The arrest was filmed by Williams with her phone and spread online in the following days: many accused the police of having used excessive violence in her arrest, and of having stopped the two athletes only because they were black. The police then launched an internal investigation. The two policemen had claimed to have searched the car because they had smelled cannabis inside, but the investigation concluded that they had lied.