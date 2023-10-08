On Sunday morning in Alexandria, Egypt, a policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and wounded a third. He also killed the Egyptian driver who was driving the bus on which the group of tourists was traveling (from initial reconstructions it seems there were about twenty in total). The policeman was stopped shortly afterwards and arrested. The news was confirmed to the Israeli newspaper Times of Israel by Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The attack was carried out near Pompey’s column, a Roman monument located in the archaeological park of Alexandria, not far from the port. At the moment the identity of the tourists killed is unknown, and nothing is known about the motives of the policeman. Furthermore, for now no hypotheses have been put forward that what happened could have any connection with the Hamas attacks against Israel that began on Saturday.