Between Thursday and Friday, two of Donald Trump’s former lawyers, Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro, pleaded guilty as part of an investigation accusing former US President Trump and 18 of his aides of attempting to subvert official results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The objective would have been to overturn the general result of the elections, won by Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

Sidney Powell admitted to prosecutors that she interfered with the election process by illegally accessing electronic voting machines in Coffee County, southeast Georgia, in January 2021. Her plea deal calls for her to be sentenced to six years of freedom supervised.

Kenneth Chesebro pleaded guilty to conspiracy to submit false documents, admitting that he drew up a list of fake pro-Trump voters in Georgia and other states to overturn the outcome of the election. He too should therefore be sentenced to five years of probation and pay a fine of 5 thousand dollars.

Their agreements with prosecutors require the two to testify in court during future trials. The first one in Georgia will begin on Monday, October 23. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 13 charges against him.

In September another defendant, Scott Hall, was the first to plead guilty to illegally accessing the electronic voting machine system.

