Without a doubt, X, a social network formerly known as Twitter, has seen all kinds of substantial changes since tycoon Elon Musk bought the company last year. Somehow, the owner of Testa and SpaceX still manages to surprise us with his plans for the future.

One of the most important changes came recently. For those who are unaware, the social network no longer shows the titles and subtitles of the news and articles that are shared on the platform. Now, those “cards” have been removed and the platform only shows the image and body of the publication.

“Those ugly URL cards with repetitive text made my eyes bleed. Much better now! ”Said the South African tycoon on his personal Twitter account | X. Although this change is more than enough to alter the way users interact with the site’s content, there are more plans afoot.

Elon Musk anticipates more changes for Twitter | x

According to Elon Musk, the next big step is to eliminate the action buttons, that is, Like, Retweet, etc. The goal is for only the visit count to be displayed, which is intended to “greatly improve readability.” Of course, people who click on the publication will still be able to see all the data.

Pending more details, Andrea Conway, designer of X, stated that the goal will be to eliminate the action buttons from the timeline to replace them with gestures. For example, users will be able to double-tap a post to like it or swipe to the side to write a comment.

Twitter | X could change forever

Although more details are unknown and it is a mystery when the update will arrive, these new plans from Elon Musk and his team could completely change the way users use X on their computers and mobile devices.

This modification joins the extensive list of initiatives that made the social network evolve, for better or worse. For example, the blue check mark disappeared and now only people who subscribe to the premium subscription can use it. And of course, the change of name and logo from Twitter to X.

But tell us, what do you think of this initiative? Do you think it is a good idea? Let us read you in the comments.

