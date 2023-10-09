In recent weeks, reports related to an alleged change of plans by Elon Musk to ensure that X | Twitter pays to use the social network, something beyond its current Blue scheme to verify accounts and receive payments for advertising. Apparently, the tycoon is about to unveil a new subscription scheme that could generate controversy.

Elon Musk and his new plan: subscription levels in X | Twitter

According to a report from Bloomberg, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X | Twitter informed partners that the next step for the social network will be the implementation of different subscription levels, this as a result of the drop in advertising revenue that the platform has suffered since Elon Musk bought it. Basically, the objective is for this money to come out of the user’s pockets due to the companies’ reluctance to pay for advertising with the same figures prior to the acquisition.

Twitter | X will have subscription levels to avoid ads

Do you want to use Twitter | X without ads? Pay for it

According to the information, Elon Musk proposes 3 subscription levels that would be related to the presence of ads. The basic level will have a greater number of advertisements, the intermediate level will have a smaller amount, and the premium level will not have a single advertisement. The above has generated uncertainty about what will happen to the “free” experience since it is feared that after the announcement of the subscription levels it will be plagued with ads and fewer relevant publications related to the user’s interests, this as a form of pressure so that you pay a subscription in order to avoid commercials and have a more enjoyable experience.

Unfortunately, the outlook does not look good because the user is in a disadvantageous position whenever social networks already positioned as X | Twitter has a simple, immediate experience with global reach, which is why other networks have not been successful after Musk’s controversies due to their complexity of use, such as Mastodon.

On the other hand, it seems that we have entered an era where ads will control social networks and there is no massive virtual space to migrate to. An example of this is Meta’s plans to implement a monthly subscription plan on Facebook and Instagram to comply with regulations in Europe but at the same time to offer an ad-free experience for users. Practically, the future of networks will be paying to avoid commercials, just as happens on streaming platforms and other media.

