Twitch Spain is in low hours. The world of streaming is closely related to the video game industry. In fact, in its beginnings, most of this content was focused on this art that, today, earns more than cinema and music combined.

What are the reasons behind the drop in Twitch audience? Although the numbers of the vast majority of content creators have gone down over time, It seems that this devastating drop in figures hides behind a trend that will continue to be pronounced in the coming months.

At the moment there have been some streamers who They have already spoken about it. But the drop in views on Twitch Spain is related to these aspects:

The bearish trend has affected all regions of the platform. The time after the pandemic has balanced the high numbers seen years ago. The audience has preferred to change the type of content after years of consuming the same channels. The emergence of streamers from Latin America has further diversified audience peaks. The average of the top 100 Spanish content creators has experienced drops in numbers over the months.

The reasons may be very obvious but the truth is that this drop in audience may be due to a lack of content, innovation and many other factors. What do you think?