He is one of the commentators for EA Sports FC 24 (the rebirth of FIFA), as well as one of the most famous content creators on YouTube. Could I have a change of scenery?

At this point, it is almost impossible for someone not to know DjMariioo, whose real name is Mario Alonso Gallardo. He has been entertaining his followers with FIFA Ultimate Team matches for years, and we all remember them from the El Camino videos (the story mode of the FIFA saga).

In fact, the role of DjMariioo It is much larger than before. He is also the president of Ultimate Móstoles, one of the teams participating in Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué’s King’s League.

Even also has participated in Real Madrid eventsa team of which he is a fan, and has a good relationship with some footballers on the white club’s squad.

And of course, DjMariioo is also part of the rebirth of FIFA as EA Sports FC 24. He is one of the Spanish commentators, along with Miguel Ángel Román, for the new installment of the football simulation saga.

Right now, the Móstoles-born streamer is taking YouTube Gaming by storm, but there are rumors that he could leave the Google platform sooner rather than later.

DjMariioo…is it green or red?

Recently, there was the presentation of the King’s League Americas, the Latin American edition of the sports competition created by Ibai and Piqué. However, DjMariioo was not present at the event.

DjMariioo met with Ibai Llanos, and the two were chatting about their experiences in the King’s League… or, at least, that was the intention.

However, Ibai, who is not a fool, asked him why a suggestive tweet published on October 24.

As you can see, in said tweet he warns of something very important, that will announce next Friday, November 3. And there are already rumors of what could be confirmed next week.

Ibai told him the following: ”Mario, that you have posted a tweet that you have signed, isn’t it with Kick?”, to which DjMariioo responded without fear, as if wanting to say something between the lines.

This was your answer: ”On November 3rd, things are coming. It’s nothing from the Kings. “The project may be something purple or green or it may have nothing to do with the live shows.”

Come on, DjMariioo hasn’t said anything, but the fact that he mentions the colors green and purple means there’s something there. You already know that Twitch is identified with purple, y Kick with the green.

Does this mean that DjMariioo could sign for Twitch or Kick? It is possible, although he himself says that perhaps he has nothing to do with the direct ones. Be that as it may, we will have to be attentive to November 3, because a historic movement could occur.