The video game industry has been experiencing a wave of layoffs in recent months, which apparently has also begun to encompass other similar entertainment media, such as live broadcasts. And according to a recent report, it has been reported that the streaming platform Twitch has dismissed 400 of its workers, who are mostly from the customer support section.

Mass layoffs that are not the first time they have occurred within the company, which has constantly been in different restructuring periods, under which these dismissals are carried out. And as many will remember, during this same year, Twitch had already announced the elimination of 9,000 jobs.

And now, it has been the Games Industry media who have reported that Twitch began a second wave of layoffs (via Zach Bussey), which will affect 400 of the company’s customer service employees. This would be largely due to the fact that the streaming platform is increasingly resorting to outsourcing services, as informed by a source familiar with the situation. Person who would have confirmed that these new layoffs are due to the fact that Twitch has now chosen to outsource these tasks.





This new wave of separations also reminds us of the words of Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who had previously indicated that: “Given the current economic uncertainty and the uncertainty in the near future, we have decided to be more efficient in our costs and staffing. of personal”.

