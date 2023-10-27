YouTube, Twitchy Kick seemed immersed in a race to attract streamers to their platforms by signing for million-dollar contracts. The strategy was simple: a million-dollar contract is offered to a popular content creator to stop broadcasting on your rival’s platform and to serve as an influence for other creators.

The arrival of Kick and its rush to take over a good part of the market has accelerated that race that until that date was motivated more by the spite of content creators in the face of unfair blocking of the platforms or commercial decisions that reduced the economic percentages that the users received. streamers.

Twitch withdraws from the race. The first to speak out on the matter was the CEO of Twitch, who in an interview with Bloomberg within the framework of TwitchCon in Las Vegas stated that “this bidding war had been created, and I don’t think it is a sustainable business. “It will be reduced significantly.”

In recent years, the Amazon-owned platform had eliminated the exclusivity clause from the contracts of its new signings, and the CEO of Twitch insists that it will continue in that line while reducing the remuneration of the contracts.

YouTube is not for racing either. In the same article, an American media mentions anonymous sources to ensure that YouTube is not very supportive of continuing the upward bid for million-dollar contracts exclusively with content creators. Bloomberg claims that the Alphabet platform is betting on both a reduction in the amount of contracts with streamers and their duration.

Despite being the oldest platform, YouTube not only has to compete with other platforms in the transmission of content, but it must also face the drop in advertising revenue that implies having to show content in Shorts to also compete with TikTok and Instagram.

The millionaire climb comes from afar. The race to attract talent to its platforms dates back to the early days of Mixer, when in 2019 the Microsoft platform signed an exclusive contract with Ninja and Shroud.

Between 2020 and 2022, YouTube snatched creators like TimTheTatman, Ludwig and Valkyrae from Twitch with a checkbook. It was then that Kick entered the scene to delve even further into the strategy of its competitors by offering million-dollar contracts to stars like Destiny, xQco Amouranth.

Response to Kick incentives to attract talent. In addition to offering million-dollar contracts to streaming stars to attract other creators, Kick CEO Ed Craven announced that the platform was going to invest $1 million in a program of thousands of contracts for other content creators with smaller channels, with the condition of joining its platform. At the moment Kick has not stated whether it will also stop offering million-dollar contracts to stars from other platforms.

The reaction from Twitch and YouTube was immediate. Both platforms improved the monetization percentages of each video after the flight of talent they suffered when their conditions changed, going from 70/30 to 50/50 (except for the big stars who continue with 70/30), which caused the indignation of many streamers at seeing their profit reduced.

