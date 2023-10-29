As many followers of the most popular streamers on platforms like Twitch or YouTube will know, some of them have million-dollar contracts with these platforms, which are two giants. Platforms that are now making significant changes to their financial strategy and have begun to gradually reduce their investments.

Agreements that previously used to reach sums of seven or eight figures in dollars, but with this shift in the investment strategy, have begun to leave an important mark on the ecosystem of streamers, who used to enjoy these beneficial contracts with. A change in the plans of both companies, which also raises questions about the future of video game streaming and how streamers will adapt to this new financial reality.

According to Dan Clancy, the CEO of Twitch, a kind of bidding war has broken out, and they consider that these million-dollar contracts are no longer as profitable as before. A trend that also began to be seen on YouTube, its direct competition, since they have proposed a decrease in both the number and amount of contracts, in addition to the duration of their agreements with some well-known YouTubers. And both platforms offered contracts that ranged between 1 and 10 million dollars, but now both are reviewing their strategies and drastically reducing this type of business.

A paradigm shift that could even undermine this search by both companies to attract big names, generating an increase in traffic on their platforms, which obviously also increases advertising revenue. However, Twitch, for example, is currently looking for talent more selectively, focusing on a smaller group of creators, all while audiences decline and streamers have migrated from Twitch to YouTube and vice versa.

LOW IN HEARINGS

Something that the streamers themselves from regions like Spain and the numbers of live viewers have begun to make clear is that the public went to other smaller streamers, with statements like “we have all been burned a lot in Spain, I think the viewer has also burned us.” Streamers that decreased their audience compared to the period between 2021 and 2022, such as Auron (-66.3%), Ibai (-41.7%), TheGregf (-58.9%), or Rubius (-57.8 %) who saw notable declines in their metrics.

