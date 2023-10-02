The Twisted Metal series debuted on July 27 in the United States. So some fans of the PlayStation franchise were already able to enjoy it through the Peacock service. The good news is that production has just arrived in Mexico and other Latin American countries. So we tell you where and how often you can enjoy it.

Where to watch the Twisted Metal series in Latin America?

To the surprise of many, the Twisted Metal series became one of Peacock’s most popular productions. After a long wait, it is now available in Mexico and other Latin American countries through HBO.

According to the HBO Max application, the episodes of the series will premiere weekly, every Sunday. As of this writing, the service only offers the first episode of the series, called “WLUDRV.”

The episode lasts 29 minutes and is the introduction to this universe full of action and adrenaline. The episode introduces key characters, including John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and the iconic Sweet Tooth (Samoa Joe, voiced by Will Arnett).

The series tells the story of Doe, a stranger who will risk his life to get out of the bad times he is going through. On his journey to deliver a mysterious package, he will meet some allies, but also dangerous enemies, like Sweet Tooth.

Its critical reception was quite mixed, receiving an average rating of 53 on Metacritic. On the same site, the series has a fan rating of 72. Below you can see a trailer:

