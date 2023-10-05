The Italian company Twinkly has decided to do things big, placing its new product on the market Twinkly Candies, new luminous “rope” that to define as magical would be an understatement! The new intelligent indoor lights are ready to forcefully enter everyone’s homes, having them on their side multiple functions such as decorations for parties and Christmas, for bedrooms (especially children), but they can also be functional for content creators and streamers. We at GamesVillage have received one of the Candies models and after spending some time understanding their potential and use, we are finally ready to give our opinion on this light system.

Twinkly Candies: 200 lights at our disposal!

Whoever decides to buy Twinkly Candies will be spoiled for choice, given that the lights are presented with 4 different shapes: star (the one I received), pearl, heart and candle. In addition to the shape of the bright LEDs, you can choose whether to purchase the model with 100 or 200 lights (I received the 200 light model). But what makes Candies different from other Twinkly models? Candies have on their side a light design characterized by the absence of power supply via electrical socket, replaced by a USB-C which makes the light system completely portable. The candies can therefore be used by connecting them to portable devices such as smartphones and tablets (but the energy consumption is really high), laptops and desktops via the already highlighted USB-C connection. Obviously, via electrical adapter (not present in the box) can also be used via electrical sockets.

As for the bright LEDs, we are talking about RGB LEDs that emit intense brightnesswhich obviously can be adjusted via the usual APP Twinkly. The quality of the lights is always at the highest and I can say with extreme joy that all 200 LEDs present work without any reserve. Twinkly Candies has been well designed, because each “star” has been spaced 6 centimeters apart, so as not to cause accumulations of lights that are ugly to see once turned on. Additionally, the 200 LED model is made up of 2 strings of 6 meters each (I’m assuming each with 100 lights on them if math is no indication), with both strings feeding into the USB-C power cable. So, after having unrolled the 2 ropes and the 200 lights, you can finally turn them on and give vent to your creativity!

A Candies for every occasion

As mentioned above, Twinkly Candies can be used on multiple occasions. At first the Candies may seem intended only for Christmas, as ornaments for the tree or for the house, but in reality the lighting system was designed to satisfy multiple needs, provided that it is used only indoors and not outdoors. Just like the other Twinkly light systems we have already used, the new Candies also feature a “controller” which offers some lighting effects and default colors, which can be rotated using the supplied button. In this case, however, we cannot be satisfied and the Twinkly APP becomes not fundamental, but vital.

Through the appropriate application, which can obviously be downloaded from the stores of your mobile devices, it is possible to access an infinite number of palettes and animations with over 16 million colors to create an atmosphere that suits your needs, whether for your home, for Christmas decorations or for your live streams. Do you want an intense red? You can have it! Do you want soft lights? One clip and we’re there! Do you want a particular lighting effect? You are spoiled for choice! The final result, however, will always be the same: pure magic!

But what really differentiates Twinkly Candies from the Twinkly LED strips we’ve tested in the past is the function of mapping technology via the smartphone camera which allows you to create personalized lighting effects that are incredible. Once the Candies have been mapped, you can digitally select the light sources and with the simple touch of your finger it will be possible to create thousands, if not millions, of different effects. If we really have to find a flaw linked to this technology, it is represented by mapping not exactly perfect when there are too many things behind the Candies and there is not a completely visible background. In fact, on some occasions the mapping presented problems, or took longer to complete. So, make sure you don’t install the Candies on surfaces that have too much junk behind them!

Twinkly Candies are ready to attack the market of bright LEDs and lighting in general with an attractive, smart and economically accessible proposal. The Candies model I received has a price of only 69.99 euros: we are talking about a cost that certainly does not reflect the high quality and potential of this product, which as underlined several times is intended to cover multiple functions in your daily life.

Review Overview

9