At RTVE they don’t want the stoves to go out and are taking advantage of Amazon’s resignation to take over another culinary reality show.

Culinary reality shows have become a workhorse for RTVE in recent years. Master Chef is one of the most successful programs of the public corporation, with versions with unknown contestants, celebrities and children.

But there is an annual space that was left helpless in the eyes of the most sybaritic public, something that RTVE is going to remedy in 2024 thanks, ironically, to Prime Video.

While RTVE actively collaborates with the Amazon platform with series such as Red Queen, Sin Limits or Parot, the relationship will be somewhat reversed in relation to one of the reality shows created by Prime Video: Celebrity Bake Off España.

Presented by Paula Vázquez and Brays EfeCelebrity Bake Off Spain brought together personalities such as Pablo Rivero, Chenoa, Yolanda Ramos, Joan Capdevila, Andrew Velencoso, Iturralde Gonzalez or Hope Aguirre to measure themselves week by week in the kitchen.

RTVE goes fishing to Prime Video

According to Yotele, although Prime Video had renewed Celebrity Bake Off Spain for a second season, it was finally decided not to continue with the program.

RTVE has not missed the opportunity to obtain the rights to the program and is already working on the preselection of participants who will shape the second edition, which will arrive in 2024.

This new batch of culinary reality show programs will cover the weeks of Master Chef’s absence from the Spanish Radio Television grid, completing an intense and succulent menu for fans of these reality shows full of well-known faces.

At the moment, there is no specific date for the arrival of Celebrity Bake Off Spain to The 1 It is not known whether Paula Vázquez and Brays Efe will return to lead the program in its new edition.

If you thought you were going to be left without dessert on La 1 when Master Chef was not broadcast, the arrival of Celebrity Bake Off Spain from Prime Video literally puts the cake to cool on the windowsill.