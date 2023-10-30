The clubs (18 in favor and 2 abstentions) decided to leave the matches of the national tournament plus that of the Italian Super Cup on Biscione’s TV which thus won the race on Rai: the purchase price increased by 10 million compared to the previous 48

The matches of the next three editions of the Italian Cup will be broadcast by Mediaset. This was decided by the Serie A League assembly with a large majority, eighteen votes with the two abstentions of Napoli and Fiorentina. This is a confirmation that comes after a season full of excellent ratings. The record for the 2022-2023 season was set by Inter-Juventus (return quarter-final) with 7,519,000 spectators with a 34.8 percent share. The Inter-Fiorentina final was seen by 6,997,000 spectators with a 33.3 percent share. Only Napoli-Milan in the Champions League went beyond these numbers in the last year with 8,172,000 spectators, a 35.9 percent share, again on Mediaset.

The purchase price is 58 million per season, including two million fixed costs for broadcasting, 10 million more per year for the League which therefore brings the TV rights of its national football events close to one billion (after Dazn and Sky won the championship). The agreement is valid for three seasons, from 2024-25 to 2026-2027. And it also includes the Super Cup with the new format of the four teams involved which will debut in Riyadh in January. Mediaset therefore confirms its free-to-air offer after the long discussion on the possibility of being able to purchase a Serie A match to be broadcast on Saturday evening, a possibility that was lost in the negotiations. To win the Italian Cup and Super Cup, Mediaset beat the competition from Rai.