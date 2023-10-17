Once the proposals of the two broadcasters were revealed, Mediaset would exit the scene. But the hypothesis of the creation of a League channel remains open. Another week of reflections

As predicted on the eve of the meeting, the last meeting between the clubs also ended without a verdict: the issue of television rights, which will involve the clubs for the next five years, deserves to be explored in depth from all aspects. For this reason, yesterday’s meeting lasted more than four hours and another week will be available for further insights and reflections: appointment for the vote on Monday 23rd. Assembly already called with a single point on the agenda: “Outcome of the negotiations and consequent decisions”.

However, since yesterday the picture is clearer: the envelopes with the offers from the interested broadcasters have been opened and the proposals have finally been revealed. The overall figure is 900 million, the sum between the 700 guaranteed by Dazn and the 200 by Sky. The former would be left with 10 matches, 7 exclusively, as happened in the last three years, while the latter (which more than doubled the offer compared to the previous cycle) would have three co-exclusive matches and the possibility of choosing a greater number of big matches. A plan defined in this way (the most economically advantageous) would foresee the exit of Mediaset and the hypothesis of the free-to-air tender. The quota comes close to the clubs’ requests, for which the minimum threshold was set at 927.5 million, the proceeds guaranteed from 2021 to 2024: even more so if the figures of Dazn’s offer foresee an increase over the years, perhaps linked to the growth in subscriptions, or if a further relaunch arrived immediately. A solution that a group of clubs look upon favorably. Another road leads to the creation of the Lega canal, a front on which other clubs are deployed, with Napoli and Fiorentina at the forefront and Salernitana at their side as publicly admitted by president Iervolino. Another ally would be Gerry Cardinale’s Milan who spoke of RedBird leading the process. A path never experienced before would thus be started: the creation of one’s own channel, with the financial support of banks or investment funds. Six have already shown interest, delivering their proposals in a sealed envelope. The Oaktree fund could be one of these or an additional interested partner. The Lissone production center and the Lega radio with Rds are the already existing structures on which to rely for the direct sale of the product to users. Instead, the possibility of proceeding in parallel with the channel and one of the broadcasters is back: the packages already present in the tender should be reviewed.

In yesterday’s meeting the various scenarios were described, including the transfer of rights or the possibility of creating the channel. Lega president Lorenzo Casini asked for an opinion from all the clubs present. Who then shared the final note: «After an analysis of the offers received from the broadcasters who participated in the five days of private negotiations, the models for creating the official Lega Serie A channel were also examined in depth. The companies decided to dedicate the entire current week to daily meetings to study and analyze possible scenarios. The clubs will meet again in an in-person assembly on 23 October, the day on which the validity of the offers presented by the broadcasters expires.” A second meeting is scheduled for the 27th, four days later, with a budget theme. The decision on TV rights will have already been made: at least 14 votes are needed for the final ruling.

