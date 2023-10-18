Today Wednesday October 18 It’s a good day to forget about subscriptions and spend prime time with free DTT TV programming.

The final season of Tell Me How It Happened is released, and there are two good science fiction films for those who like suspense and uncertain futures. This is the highlight of TV programming today.

What movies to watch on TV today

The future that science fiction films imagined in the 90s was quite sinister and not very hopeful. Seeing what is happening in the world lately, they were not far off the mark…

In Today’s selection of the program TDT We also have dramatic and suspense moviesso that no one falls asleep in front of the television.

La Celda in Be Mad at 10:00 p.m.

A very original horror and science fiction film, visually impressive, although not so much in the plot. A psychologist (Jennifer López) must enter the mind of a serial killer in a coma to find out where she is holding a woman.

Timecop (Police in Time) at BOM Cine at 11:30 p.m.

In the future, time travel is possible, and that is why there is a special police force that is responsible for preventing profiteers from traveling to the past to change it. One of these agents, Walter (Jean-Claude Van Damme) travels to the past to prevent a politician from changing history, but realizes that he has the opportunity to save the life of his wife, who died years ago.

Disturbia on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. A young man has been placed under house arrest, and since he has nothing better to do, he starts spying through the windows. But seeing what you shouldn’t has consequences…

American History X on Be Mad at 7:45 p.m.. A skinhead who has spent years in prison is ready to change his life. His entourage is responsible for showing him, the hard way, that this is not possible.

Terminator: Genesis on FDT at 22:40. The penultimate installment of the saga that tells of a possible and disturbing future of virtual reality. This time Arnold Schwarzenegger is accompanied by the protagonist of Game of Thrones, Emilia Clarke.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Tell me how it happened on La 1 at 10:45 p.m.. RTVE premieres the 23rd season of its most iconic series, which will also be the last. It is a short season of only seven episodes, each of them focused on a main character, to close its story.

Documaster on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. This documentary series shows recordings of life in Spain in the last century, but in color. In today’s chapters they reach the 60s and 70s. Color recordings did not arrive in our country until the mid-70s.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Moto lets the actors rest and today he interviews a singer, Ana Mena.

Two interesting science-fiction films, drama and suspense, and the last season of one of the most relevant Spanish series of the last two decades, in today’s TV programming.