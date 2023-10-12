Tomorrow is a national holiday, so In today’s programming, Wednesday, October 11, there are high-quality films to entertain the whole family.

Among today’s best films we have the spectacular murder comedy Daggers in the Back, nostalgic action with The Jungle 4.0and movies to watch with children, such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factoryy How to train your dragon 2. For sports fans, women’s soccer, with Real Madrid competing in Europe. This is the most attractive DTT programming.

What movies to watch on TV today

On the eve of the holiday, DTT television channels take the opportunity to broadcast movies to watch with the family. Animated films and fantasy films never fail.

If there are no minors at home, Puñales por la Espalda is a movie that you have to see no matter what, a very funny murder story.

Daggers by the sword on La 1 at 10:45 p.m.

Daggers in the Back triumphed a couple of years ago on Netflix, where the sequel has just been released. A murder thriller with a touch of comedyand some twists you don’t expect, from director Rian Johnson.

The list of famous actors is endless: Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon, and many more.

The writer Harlan Thrombey is murdered in his mansion on his birthday. Detective Benoit Blanc must discover the murderer, but the web of lies and false leads that surrounds the victim’s family and friends is almost impossible to unravel.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 on Disney Channel at 9:10 p.m.

A spectacular animated film for the whole family, in which the Viking legend merges with the legend of dragons. Highly recommended.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory on Boing! at 9:25 p.m.. A classic of American literature, which has been made into films several times. This is the modern version of Tim Burton, with Johnny Depp.

The Jungle 4.0 on FDT at 22:40. John McClane once again saves the United States from extremists in one of the best films of the saga, with Bruce Willis giving his all.

Office 39 on Paramount at 10:05 p.m.. A social services worker takes in a girl because her parents want to kill her, but things are not what they seem…

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Antenna 3

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 10:45 p.m.. Today’s guests at El Hormiguero 3.0 are the actors Macarena Gómez and Miguel Ángel Silvestre, who premiere a new season of the series 30 coins, on Movistar Plus.

UEFA Women’s Champions League: Real Madrid CF-Valerenga FD en Real Madrid TV a las 20:00. Women’s Champions League match between Real Madrid and Valerenga FD of Norway.

Today is a good day to spend the night watching DTT, either on TV, or on the countless free applications that exist.

Family movies, action movies, murders, thrillers, and women’s soccer in today’s TV programming. Let’s enjoy it!