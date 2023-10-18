Surely you have seen them more than once, but many will repeat. They are action films that were successful at the time, and have stood the test of time decently. Lots of cinema for those nostalgic for the 90s in today’s programming.

If you don’t feel like watching movies, there is a futsal game, and the usual contests and television programs daily broadcast on DTT channels.

What movies to watch on TV today

Escaping a macabre deadly contest, saving the Earth from the impact of an asteroid, or preventing an innocent person from being condemned to the electric chair, are some of the powerful plots of the movies TDT hoy.

Armageddon, Pursued o Rambo They are iconic movies from the 90s, which fans have seen dozens of times. Here you have one more opportunity to enjoy them, on traditional television channels.

Armageddon en Be Mad a la 23:00

An asteroid that will destroy the world is about to hit our planet. A group of brave but unconventional astronauts, including Bruce Willis, will travel to the enormous rock to blow it into a thousand pieces.

Chased at Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a prisoner who has been wrongfully convicted of murder. But he has a chance to be free: win a macabre contest in which the participants are hunted like animals.

Just cause in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. A person sentenced to the electric chair is innocent (history repeats itself), and although the evidence against him does not hold up, everyone considers him a murderer. A drama to see the longed-for Sean Connery again.

Rambo V: Last Blood on FDT at 22:40. Last film in the saga, with a now septuagenarian Sylvester Stallone, who undertakes one last mission to save his granddaughter from the clutches of a Mexican drug cartel.

The worst decision in Nova at 22:55. Thriller movie in which the perfect personal assistant actually plans revenge against her boss’s mother.

Robocop III at 11:35 p.m. on Real Madrid TV. New installment of the robot police officer who catches criminals with a clean shot. There is no mercy when you are an artificial intelligence with human consciousness.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Intervías on Telecinco at 10:50 p.m.. The dramatic series on Telecinco’s programming continues to triumph with its groundbreaking scripts full of twists. Today the second episode of Season 3 premieres.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos will interview Valentina Zenere, the popular Argentine actress from the series Elite, which premieres a new season on Netflix.

National Futsal League: Quesos El Hidalgo Manzanares FS-Real Betis Futsal on Teledeporte at 8:55 p.m.. Futsal match of the Spanish national league.

If you skip subscriptions and bets on DTT, good action awaits you tonight, or at least good action from the 90s.

The alternative is soccer, Spanish series and contests. Remember that you can access DTT very easily in the numerous existing apps for mobile phones, tablets and PCs.