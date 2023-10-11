We selected the best movies on DTT today, and also some featured programs and content. If you want to watch quality content without depending on a subscription, take a look.

You can keep yourself tense with a sci-fi thriller like Looper, or laugh out loud with a unique comedy, Welcome to the End of the World. For those who prefer other types of programs, there are new guests at El Hormiguero 3.0, and a good game of indoor soccer. Here you have the programming of the TDT more interesting.

What movies to watch on TV today

Among the most prominent television programming, there are always movies. Tonight in prime time we expect a lot of action, tension, and some laughs.

With today’s movies on TV, you can remember the best years of legendary actors like Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme, and you will discover how a drunkenness triggers the end of the world. These are the best movies on TV for today, Tuesday, October 10.

Looper on Be Mad at 22:15

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis face a future in which time travel is common and murder is prohibited, but is used to send those involved back in time, out of the way. It is a film by Rian Johnson, who is now triumphing with the saga of Daggers in the Back, and Poker Face.

Welcome to the end of the world, on La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost reunite in another crazy comedy with science-fiction overtones. Five friends in their forties try to relive their adolescence by binge drinking alcohol. What they couldn’t imagine is that one thing leads to another, and in the end they are the only ones who can save the world from destruction.

Lionheart, the fighteron Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. More action cinema from the last century, with Jean-Claude Van-Damme playing the role he does best. And what can we say about Sylvester Stallone, in his most iconic role: John Rambo on FDT at 8:30 p.m..

If you haven’t had enough Bruce Willis with Looper, we have him on too The Fortress IIthis time in the role of a former CIA agent who must return to the La Fortaleza military base, to complete a revenge. On Be Mad at 8:30 p.m..

Not a word in Nova at 22:55. It is the typical movie to watch as a couple. They kidnap the daughter of a psychiatrist (Michael Douglas) to extract a secret code from the mind of a disturbed and violent young woman.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Spain – Slovenia futsal match on Teledeporte at 9:00 p.m.. The Spanish Futsal National Team is playing its qualification for the 2024 World Cup at the Olivo Arena, in Jaén.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. The popular program presented by Pablo Motos today has as guests the scriptwriters Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, known as the Javis, who premiere their new series, La Mesías, on Movistar Plus.

Tuesdays are not usually a very powerful day in terms of TV programming.but we have found some interesting content, beyond the daily series or reality shows, which are already well known.

In today’s DTT programming you will find a lot of action movies, indoor soccer, and entertainment programs. Not bad for a Tuesday!