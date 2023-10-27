Good day to lie down on the couch after dinner and spend time watching DTT TV programming. We have found a couple of quality movies, action, and senseless excessive violencewhat a huge audience it has.

Today the Spanish series premieres on La Sexta’s programming Debts, with leading actresses like Carmen Maura, and an ensemble cast. It is the great novelty in DTT.

What movies to watch on TV today

Las best movies today on DTT They are The Cider House Rules, and The Pianist.

If you prefer action and violence, there is plenty in Death Race, Night of the Beasts or Bloody Contact.

Cider House Rules at Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

Emotional drama about an orphaned child who is never adopted. It has a luxury cast, with Tobey Maguire, Charlize Theron and Michael Cane, and won several Oscars.

Death Race: The death race on FDT at 10:40 p.m.

To pass the time, in a prison they decide to organize a deadly car race. The winner will be free.

The pianist on Be Mad at 7:30 p.m.. Multi-award-winning drama about the story of the prestigious Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman, who miraculously managed to escape from the Nazis, after suffering all kinds of calamities.

Bloody contact on Real Madrid TV at 9:30 p.m.. One of Jean-Claude Van Damme’s first films, demonstrating his mastery of kickboxing.

Any bullet will do at BOM Cinema at 10:00 p.m. The tragic story of a bounty hunter who receives a very special assignment: kill his own brother.

The night of the beasts in Be MAd at 10:15 p.m.. One day a year, the authorities allow the poor and disinherited of society to be murdered without punishment. Or, simply, whoever you dislike…

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

The sixth

Debts in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. Today the new comedy series by Daniel Écija, creator of Periodistas or Family Doctor, among many others, premieres. This series premiered exclusively on ATresPlayer two years ago, but it is broadcast for the first time openly.

Pepa Carranza (Carmen Maura) is a working woman from the neighborhood who needs 400,000 euros to save her family. Doña Consuelo De La Vega is an old cripple full of money and hatred who wants to end her. The Carranzas and the De la Vegas will see how their enmity escalates after the former’s father dies, leaving them ruined.

MasterChef Celebrity on La 1 at 10:40 p.m.. The popular cooking competition has Bibiana Fernández and Anabel Alonso as guests today.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos’ program closes the week by interviewing the composer and record producer Feid.

DTT channels can be easily downloaded to any Smart TV, without the need for an antenna. To view them on your mobile there are many apps like TDTChannels.

Interesting day with powerful films and the premiere of a new Spanish series open to the public, in today’s TV programming.