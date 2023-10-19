Today Thursday in the DTT programming, we continue with the trend of broadcasting action and sci-fi movies from a decade or two ago. Although we also have a high quality drama.

There is more variety in the television programs section, with widely followed contests, current affairs reports and interviews. Are you going to watch DTT today?

What movies to watch on TV today

A highly successful drama, starring Russell Crowe, it is one of those films that can be seen as a couple, something that is not always common in DTT cinema.

If you prefer something more social, El Hormiguero 3.0 and Master Chef Celebrity premiere a new episode. And En Portada has an interesting report. It’s the highlight of today’s programming.

Cinderella Man. The man who did not let himself be knocked down in Be Mad at 7:45 p.m.

A retired boxer (Russell Crowe) has to return to the ring to feed his family. In his time he was a mediocre boxer, so he will have to give everything to survive. A good dramatic film by Ron Howard, based on a true story.

Dredd en Paramount a las 22:00

In a future Earth ravaged by radioactivity, the few remaining inhabitants crowd into cities like Mega City 1. There chaos reigns in the streets, so Judge Dredd dedicates himself to applying justice on his own, skipping boring procedures, like the trials…

The Chronicles of Riddick on Be Mad at 10:25 p.m.. Spectacular science-fiction film with Vin Diesel doing what he does best (after driving): fighting and participating in action scenes.

Terminator III: Rise of the Machines on FDT at 22:40. Third installment of the saga, in which Arnold Schwarzenegger faces TX, a killer robot with the body of a woman who doesn’t mess around when he has to break necks. His target is John Connor, the only one who can stop the robots from conquering the world.

Altitude on Real Madrid TV at 9:30 p.m.. An FBI agent is assaulted in mid-flight by a man who promises her $75 million if she prevents him from being kidnapped. Something tells us that things are not what they seem…

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

On the front page to La 2 at 9:45 p.m. RTVE’s veteran reporting program talks today about Finland’s entry into NATO, the European country that shares the most border with Russia.

MasterChef Celebrity on La 1 at 10:40 p.m.. The popular cooking show that puts celebrities in front of the kitchen, premieres a new episode today, Thursday.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos’ guest of the day is the actor David Verdaguer, who is releasing a biopic about the great and long-awaited comedian Eugenio in theaters.

Varied content for today’s TV programming. Cinema, contests, reports and interviews. There is something to choose from on DTT.

With payment platform subscriptions rising almost every month (today Netflix announces more increases), many people are returning to free televisionwhich meets the basic premise of entertaining.