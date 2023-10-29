Good cinema for Sunday night in today’s programming on DTT. Movies that are references in their respective genres, accompanied by comedies and family titles to watch in company.

Today enjoy the TDT free, it’s very easy. If you don’t have a TV nearby, you can access it through websites and apps that compile all the DTT channels.

What movies to watch on TV today

Dune is the most obvious choice for Sunday night. In addition to being a recent release, it is a great film.

If you’ve already seen it or epic sci-fi isn’t your thing, there are horror and historical adventure classics on today’s TV programming, as well as comedy and family films.

Dune on La 1 at 22:05

Warner

Monumental film by Denis Villeneuve, based on the excellent science fiction novels by Frank Herbert. With the bonus of seeing Javier Bardem in a space science fiction film.

As with The Fellowship of the Ring, it is just the beginning of an epic story that needs several films to be told. The second part is already filming.

The Shining on Be Mad at 8:15 p.m.

A horror classic signed by the great Stanley Kubrick. Jack Nicholson plays a maintenance man at a snowbound hotel who begins to suffer mental problems.

Braveheart on FDT at 10:20 p.m. A historical film about the Scottish hero William Wallace, played by Mel Gibson. It won 5 Oscars, including Best Picture.

Love without an appointment on Paramount at 8:10 p.m.. British romantic comedy about a single couple who are in their thirties and begin to feel the anxiety of loneliness.

Torrent III: the protector at Neox at 10:30 p.m.. You like Torrente’s films or you don’t like them, but their success is indisputable. In this third installment of the saga, police officer Torrente will have to protect an environmentalist MEP. You can also see the fifth part a little earlier, at 7:50 p.m.

Blood Diamond on Thirteen at 11:35 p.m.. A drama that deals with the tragedy of diamonds obtained at the expense of enslaving miners in Sierra Leone. With such popular actors as Leonardo DiCaprio, Djimon Hounsou and Jennifer Connelly.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Saved in La Sexta at 9:30 p.m.. The reporting program investigates the story of the two decapitated wolves that appeared at the door of the Ponga town hall, in Asturias.

Fourth millenium on Four at 9:30 p.m.. Iker Jiménez touches on such disparate topics today with a visit to the tomb of the apostle Saint John, and the aliens that appear in Mortadelo and Filemón comics.

There is other interesting content from DTT, which has not entered today’s selection. For example, the movie Madagascar on Boing at 8:45 p.m., or Not in My Dreams, an entertaining romantic comedy on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

This is the most notable content of DTT programming today, at the time prime time. Which one do you prefer?