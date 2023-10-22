There are few better ways to end the weekend than with a good movie. Maybe it won’t be a premiere, because that is impossible on DTT today. But we have found High quality titles on today’s Sunday television schedule.

It is more difficult to find something interesting outside of the cinema. But if you like technology and mystery, Iker Jiménez dares to mix artificial intelligence with aliens, in today’s Cuatro programming.

What movies to watch on TV today

Guillermo del Toro, Steven Spielberg, o Mel Gibsonamong the great directors who create the most notable films on Sunday on DTT.

Please note that we focus on the strip of prime timethat is, between 9 p.m. and 24 p.m..

The alley of lost souls on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.

Disney

This mysterious film by Guillermo del Toro is set in a traveling fair. A professional manipulator meets someone more dangerous than him: a psychologist played by the always perfect Cate Blanchett.

Apocalypto on NEOX at 10:00 p.m.

A brutal film by Mel Gibson with a visual force that leaves you speechless. It tells of the tribal struggles of the Mayan Empire, motivated by the need to make human sacrifices before the decline of the empire, just before the arrival of the Spanish.

The final trick (The Prestige) on Thirteen at 11:45 p.m.. Excellent film by Christopher Nolan, on everyone’s lips this summer by Oppenheimer. It shows the rivalry between two prestigious magicians, at the end of the 19th century.

The Incredibles on Disney Channel at 8:15 p.m.. A fun superhero story from Pixar before superheroes saturated the box office, and stopped being fun.

The Sun’s empire on Be Mad at 7:45 p.m.. A dramatic film by Steven Spielberg, in which a boy is separated from his family in the first days of World War II, and ends up in a concentration camp.

women’s weapons on Be Mad at 10:20 p.m.. A fun comedy from the 80s with feminist overtones, at a time when women’s liberation was beginning to begin. It was nominated for 6 Oscars and the cast includes established actors such as Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Alec Baldwin.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Fourth millenium on Four at 11:45 p.m.. Iker Jiménez uses cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence, to show us what aliens would be like, if they existed.

Saved in La Sexta at 9:30 p.m.. Gonzo sits a Palestinian and an Israeli who reside in Spain at the same table, so they can explain the conflict between Israel and Palestine to us, from his own perspective.

If you don’t have a TV at hand, you can use apps like TDTChannels to watch all the DTT channels in one place, on your mobile phone, tablet or PC.

These are the most interesting movies and shows for Sunday, October 22, on DTT. Are you going to see something?