After a busy weekend, many people decide to spend Sunday afternoon in front of the television. That’s why we have selected for you the best of today’s TV programming.

What are we going to be able to see on DTT? If you like the quality dramas and thrillers, Today you can enjoy two very different proposals. There is also a National Team matchand an interesting interview with one of the summer’s heroines.

What movies to watch on TV today

Lovers of strong emotions today have two premium proposals in TV programming of DTT that are worth it: The Pianist and Training Day.

We also have comedy, adventure and a lot of action. If you don’t have a TV nearby, you can always use your mobile phone with one of the apps that compile all the DTT channels.

The pianist in Be Mad at 10:25 p.m.

One of the best roles of Adrien Brody, who plays the famous Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman, persecuted during the Holocaust. The film won several Oscars.

Training Day in Trece at 11:45 p.m.

Police drama with Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke, two agents with very different styles, who face the tough drug clans.

The Aviator on Real Madrid TV at 11:30 p.m.. The great Martin Scorsese tells the story of Howard Hughes, a very famous film producer businessman in the 30s and 40s of the last century. He is played by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ice Age II: the thaw on Disney Channel at 8:55 p.m. Fun animated film about prehistoric adventures, ideal to watch with the family. As always happens in this saga, Scrat the squirrel steals the spotlight from the rest of the characters.

A couple of three in Nova at 22:00. Romantic comedy with Owen Wilson and Jennifer Aniston. They play a couple who want to have a child… and end up adopting a dog.

The jungle: a good day to die on FDT at 10:30 p.m.. The last film in the legendary Die Hard saga, and also the least good. But it is a good opportunity to see one of Bruce Willis’ last important performances, before his illness began to affect him.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Saved in La Sexta at 9:31 p.m.. Gonzo interviews Aitana Bonmatí, named best player at the last Women’s Soccer World Cup, where Spain became world champion. Aitana will talk about Rubiales’ “kiss”, the demands of the soccer players, and the silence of her male teammates.

Norway – Spain football match on La 1 at 8:25 p.m.. The Spanish men’s national team seeks qualification for Euro 2024, in a decisive match against the Norwegian team.

Football night on today’s schedule, Sunday, October 15 on DTT. The game is sure to be one of the most watched events of the day.

Good dramatic movies and a quality romantic comedy for those who don’t like seeing 22 grown men in shorts, chasing a ball. With what content of the TDT are you staying today?