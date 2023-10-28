We continue with the good film-loving streak on DTT. For today, Saturday, we have also found a good selection of titles in prime time.

In contrast, little interesting outside of the movies. Remember that you can access free channels from any mobile phone, thanks to apps like TDTChannels or TVguia.

What movies to watch on TV today

Many comedy movies to make you laugh, today on DTT. We have highlighted a couple of them, but there are a few more that can be seen. For example, The dead man has fallen on me! on Paramount at 10:10 p.m., or The Hangover II, Now in Thailand!, on FDT at 10:20 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle on Four at 10:00 p.m.

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – “Black Cab Chaos Anatomy of A Killer Chase” – Scene Design

In this second film of this spy saga, the British agents of Kingsman join the American spies of Statesman, to defeat a common enemy.

Monsters University on Disney Channel at 9:25 p.m.

Mike Wazowski and James P. Sullivan, friends as adults, couldn’t stand each other in college. Fun movie about Pixar’s beloved monsters. You can also see the first part, Monsters SA. on the same channel at 7:40 p.m.

Blade II on Be Mad at 10:00 p.m.. The “good” vampire, Blade, has to take care of a new breed of very powerful bloodsuckers, the Reapers.

Two hanging in Chicago on Paramount at 8:20 p.m.. French comedy belonging to a saga in which medieval characters travel back in time to our time, or vice versa.

If you really want… on La 1 at 10:15 p.m.. Comedy about a married couple that needs to go to therapy, starring Meryl Streep, Tommy Lee Jones, and Steve Carell.

Maximum Alert II at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. Steven Seagal, in one of his most popular sagas. Here he has to free a hijacked train.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Valladolid International Film Week on La 2 at 9:00 p.m.. Summary of the best films and winners at one of the oldest and most prestigious auteur film festivals in Europe.

National Futsal League: Jaén Paraíso Interior-Viña Albali Valdepeñas on Teledeporte at 8:55 p.m.. First Division futsal league match.

Today, Saturday, everyone is going to find something they like on DTT. There are films of all genres, sports, festivals, and the usual weekend programs.

This has been the summary of DTT TV programming. We’ll be back tomorrow!