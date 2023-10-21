We selected the best movies from DTT TV programming for today. This way you save yourself from having to wade through uninteresting content.

Today Saturday there is also a musical concertand the classic contests and programs with juries, which the DTT audience likes.

What movies to watch on TV today

The weekend is the best time to watch movies on DTT. Not only because there are more of them, but also because the genres are more varied.

Today we have more modern titles than what we are used to in TV programming, but also classic Kubrick films, in one of his most peculiar films.

Kingsman Secret Service on Four at 22:05

A modern revision of the James Bond films, with lots of action, good pacing, and quite a bit of nerve. It was a huge success, so more sequels have followed.

The proclamation on NEOX at 8:25 p.m.

Entertaining comedy starring comedians Berto Romero and Andreu Buenafuente. They play two brothers, former glories of electronic music from the 90s, who after years without speaking get together again to give a proclamation in a town.

Matilda on Boing at 9:20 p.m. Movie to watch as a family, about a girl who has superpowers, although the most powerful is her intelligence. She will have to survive in a boarding school.

Finding Dory on Disney Channel at 9:05 p.m.. If you prefer an animated film, the Finding Nemo sequel holds up well to a couple of viewings with the kids.

Barry Lyndon on Be Mad at 7:05 p.m.. Prestigious period film by Stanley Kubrick, which tells the life of a poor Irishman with no past, who rises through society until he infiltrates the nobility.

The best on La 1 at 22:05. A couple who have known each other since they were children, are together every day, but do not dare to confess their love. When they finally decide, they spend a wonderful night as lovers. The next day, the man is run over and killed. This is how this drama begins, starring two important actors like Pierce Brosnan and Susan Sarandon.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

By them. Cadena 100 solidarity concert at Divinity at 8:00 p.m. Concert organized by Cadena 100 to benefit the Spanish Association Against Cancer, to support women suffering from breast cancer. Numerous Spanish singers will perform such as Edurne, Sergio Dalma, Álvaro Soler, Vicco, Chanel, etc.

Nightmare in the kitchen on Mega at 8:50 p.m.. There’s nothing like watching Chicote arguing in the kitchen to take away the stress accumulated during the week…

Today we replace the action and science fiction jams of daily newspapers with espionage, comedy, and family films. It is the highlight of TV programming in the TDT.

Remember that DTT is not limited to TV. There are some quality apps to view on your mobile, PC, tablet, etc.