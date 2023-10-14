Saturday is usually the day when there are the most movies on DTTand that tradition has been fulfilled, with the longest list of the week in the TV programming for Saturday, October 14, 2023.

Animated films like Hercules or Gru III, protest films like The Scandal, the latest Terminator, thrillers, adventures… We have everything on DTT! Remember that, in addition to TV, you can enjoy this content with the apps for mobile phones and PCs.

What movies to watch on TV today

Except for comedies, we haven’t found any, Almost all genres are represented in today’s Saturday TV programming on DTT.

The scandal and the remake of Jumanji are two of the featured titles, but as you will see, the list is long. There is a lot to choose from!

The scandal (Bombshell) on La 1 at 10:05 p.m.

The CEO of the influential television news network Fox News is a sexist who only places men in the company’s management positions. A group of female journalists join forces to try to change the situation.

Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle in Clan at 11:35 p.m.

Strange time to broadcast a family adventure movie. The remake of the 90s classic falls short of the original, but it is an entertaining and very spectacular installment.

Boogie nights on Be Mad at 10:15 p.m.. Dramatic film that tells the dark side of pornography in North America in the 70s.

Aeon flux on Paramount at 8:10 p.m.. Science-fiction with lots of action, starring Charlize Theron. A virus has wiped out all of humanity, except in one city, where people live controlled by the government.

Other movies worth watching:

Sorry We Missed You on La 2 at 22:00 The negotiator on FDT at 22:20 Crossing the limit in Neox at 19:50 The flight in Neox at 22:00 Despicable Me III on Boing a 9:15 p.m.

Terminator: Dark Fate on Four at 10:00 p.m.. The latest Terminator film has the great incentive of the return of Linda Hamilton, protagonist of the first two installments, along with the omnipresent Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Hercules on Disney Channel at 9:10 p.m.. A classic Disney animated film that can be enjoyed several times without problems, especially children.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Password on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. In this entertaining vocabulary and intuition contest, contestants compete to find out key words that only one of the attendees knows. The winner takes 30,000 euros.

The Sixth Explains! in La Sexta at 9:45 p.m.. Current affairs program where the most relevant news of the week is discussed, with the Israeli crisis as the star topic of the day. The charismatic former president of Cantabria, Miguel Ángel Revilla, who always gives a lot of play, participates.

Good morning today, Saturday, October 14, to enjoy a rainy afternoon watching free television on DTT.

The scandal, the remake of Jumanji, the latest Terminator or the Password contest, are some of the content of today’s TV programming that we recommend. Have a good Saturday night!