What are today’s movies on DTT? Every day we are going to compile the most outstanding movies, series and programs open in prime time, so that Don’t miss anything important from today’s TV programming.

He Monday, October 9, 2023 We have action movies like Tomb Raider and Batman Begins open, a controversial guest in The Anthill 3.0and a secret program on Code 10, so important that Telecinco has canceled La que se cerca and Gran Hermano VIP to broadcast it. This is the programming of the TDT more interesting.

What movies to watch on TV today

If you like action and adventure movies, and classic movies, in today’s movies TDT there is a good selection of high qualitywith Tomb Raider and Batman Begins as big stars.

If you prefer 20th century Hollywood cinema, among the TV movies we have Temptation Lives Upstairs, or Around the World in 80 Days. It’s not bad at all!

Batman Begins in Be Mad at 8:15 p.m.

The film that changed the trajectory of Batman in cinema, with Christian Bale playing the most tormented Batman, although that is nothing compared to what will come later.

Tomb Raider in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.

Tomb Raider – First trailer for the film with Alicia Vikander

Lara Croft lost her father when she was a child. She has inherited his empire, but she is not interested in riches, but in adventure. She decides to explore a mythical tomb in Japan, in search of the last trace of her father.

Trapped in the Dark at Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

Sarah Taylor is a blind reporter who lost her sight while covering a war zone. She has isolated herself in a penthouse in New York, but her life is in danger when criminals search for a fortune hidden in her apartment.

1 p.m.: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi at Paramount at 11:45 p.m.

On September 11, 2012, the United States embassy in the Libyan city of Benghazi suffered a terrorist attack. Six ex-military personnel try to protect the embassy’s civilian staff. Michael Bay in his element.

Around the world in 80 days in Be Mad at 10:45 p.m.

A classic of 20th century adventure cinema. At the time it was the most expensive film in history, since it was filmed in real locations all over the world. With dozens of cameos from classic Hollywood’s most popular actors.

Robocop II on Real Madrid TV at 11:05 p.m.

Robots and artificial intelligence are in fashion now, but in the 90s of the last century, Robocop, the robot police officer, was already in charge of enforcing the law with clear fire on the streets full of criminals.

Temptation lives upstairs on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.

It is one of Marilyn Monroe’s most famous films. The skirt and air duct scene is one of the most iconic of the 20th century, although it is not very well regarded today. It is a film from her time, for those nostalgic for Marilyn.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Code 10 on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.. Cuatro’s popular true crime reporting program moves to Telecinco in prime time, expelling La que se cerca and Gran Hermano VIP to broadcast a secret report on “one of the most followed cases in recent months.” It is the highlight of television programming today.

The Anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. His guest is the undefeated mixed martial arts fighter Ilia Topuria, El Matador, one of the contenders for world champion in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

How do they do that? on DMAX at 10:00 p.m.: This program is dedicated to showing how products are manufactured or structures are built. In tonight’s episode they show how a Tesla Model S is manufactured.

Interesting movies and programs in today’s programming on DTT. Whether you like action movies or classic movies, you will find good movies.

Fans of El Hormiguero 3.0 will have more of what they like, and we look forward to seeing what will be the secret content of Code 10 in the DTT programming today, October 9, 2023.