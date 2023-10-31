Halloween is right around the corner, so it seems inevitable that today and tomorrow, DTT TV programming is filled with horror movies.

Luckily, if Anglo-Saxon cultural impositions don’t appeal to you, there are many good DTT alternatives to choose from. From Spanish films to award ceremonies, talk shows, and Ancient Egyptian documentaries.

What movies to watch on TV today

On any list of classic horror and thriller films, The Exorcist, Psycho and The Birds are among the most voted. Today they broadcast all three on different DTT channels.

You can also enjoy Kingsman: The Golden Circle on FDT at 10:35 p.m. It’s a good modern spy movie, with lots of action, but we haven’t included it on the list because it’s been aired several times in recent weeks.

The exorcist in Be Mad at 22:05

The movie that caused fainting and heart attacks in the cinema, 50 years ago. Today it is hardly disturbing, seeing the stupid gore that is made in today’s horror films, but it is still a masterpiece of the genre.

Crash (Collision) at BOM Cine at 11:40 p.m.

Excellent drama about tragic lives fighting to survive in Los Angeles, with Sandra Bullock as one of its great attractions.

Psychosis on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. Great horror film classic by master Alfred Hitchcock. A thief is forced to spend the night in a gloomy motel run by Norman Bates.

Birds on Be Mad at 7:50 p.m.. Another masterpiece of suspense from Alfred Hitchcock. The birds start attacking people, and there is nowhere to hide.

Thi Mai, heading to Vietnam in La Sexta at 10:30 p.m.. Endearing Spanish film starring Carmen Machi, about a woman who travels to the end of the world in search of her daughter.

The secret of an obsession on Paramount at 10:00 p.m.. Investigative drama with a crime that touches the protagonists closely. With Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

DAZN

Golden Balloon Gala 2023 on Mega, GOL Play and Teledeporte at 8:30 p.m.. Live broadcast of the awarding of the Ballon d’Or, both to male and female footballers. World champion Aitana Bonmatí, a player for FC Barcelona and the Spanish National Team, is one of the favorites.

The anthill 3.0 on Antena 3 at 9:45 p.m.. Pablo Motos interviews the popular Argentine actor Ricardo Darín.

Ancient Egypt: Chronicles of an Empire on DMAX at 10:30 p.m.. Documentaries by chapters that deal with different aspects of Egyptian culture.

Interesting and varied content in today’s Monday programming TDT. If you like horror movies you will enjoy it, although you have probably already seen all of those movies, several times. But a classic never gets old.

Sports fans will have a good time watching the best footballers in the world at the awards ceremony of the year. Without forgetting the usual talk shows and contests, which always have their audience.