The weekend is coming, and For DTT fans that means an avalanche of cinema. The best movies of the week are broadcast starting Friday on TV programming.

If you don’t feel like watching movies, today you have a free first division soccer match on TDT, and a key edition of the musical contest La Voz.

What movies to watch on TV today

We selected the six most notable films on DTT on Friday, October 27. But there are others just as interesting, which are also worth it.

In today’s TV programming Disney Channel broadcasts Trolls and Trolls 2 starting at 8:05 p.m., and on Clan the entertaining Hotel Transilvania, at 9:25 p.m. On BOM TV it is western late-night, with several titles in a row.

Hello, are you alone? on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.

Iciar Bollain’s debut as a director is also one of her best films. The journey of two women who share everything, including men.

Prometheus on Be Mad at 10:00 p.m.

The great Ridley Scott signs this prequel to one of his most iconic films, Alien. The origin of the creature, which is more linked to the human race than we think…

The invisible man on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.. Twist on the classic tale of the invisible man. Here he is an abuser and stalker who cannot be seen, which makes him even more terrifying for the victim, played by Elisabeth Moss.

The perfect Storm on Be Mad at 7:30 p.m.. A fishing boat faces the most terrifying storm in history. Thank goodness George Clooney is there to save the day…

Hunter Killer on Four at 10:00 p.m.. An American submarine leaves with the mission to rescue the president of… Russia. He has been kidnapped, and if he dies World War III could break out.

Shrek the Third on Boeing at 9:15 p.m.. Third film about the ogre Shrek, who does not take very well about having become king.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

LaLiga EA Sports: Girona FC-RC Celta de Vigo on GOL PLAY at 9:00 p.m.. First Division match of the Spanish soccer league, where Girona can become the leader, waiting for tomorrow’s Clásico.

The voice on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. The popular vocal talent contest is experiencing a decisive day, as the teams will have to reduce their participants by half.

Good day today to finish the day plugged into DTT. There are good films of various genres: thriller, science fiction, action, family filmsetc.

Sports lovers have a First Division match, and in the Antena 3 programming, the talent contest, The voice.