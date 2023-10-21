Good selection of movies in the DTT TV programming. They are very well known, but you will surely find one that you like, or perhaps you would like to re-watch a classic that you barely remember.

In the DTT programs section we have talent contests, although there are also Current reports focusing on the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

What movies to watch on TV today

For today, Friday, you will be able to have a fun time with a couple of movies to watch as a family, a thriller, several action titles, and the great Godzilla trying to destroy the world.

If you like westerns, you have several films of this genre on the BOM Cine and Real Madrid TV channels.

The Secret of the Pyramid at Paramount at 10:00 p.m.

This classic detective film for the whole family tells the adventures of Sherlock Holmes as a teenager, in his first case to solve.

Godzilla in Be Mad at 10:00 p.m.

The American “reboot” of the mythical Japanese saga of giant monsters was a great success. After several films, the Godzilla series will premiere on Apple TV+ in a few days.

Revenge: Istanbul Connection on La 1 at 10:05 p.m. Liam Neeson must once again protect his family from a deadly enemy who has promised revenge, after the events of the previous film. A hectic trip to Istanbul.

Demolition Man at Neox at 10:00 p.m.. A criminal and the police officer who arrested him are frozen and sent to a future where crime has multiplied, and chaos reigns.

Beautiful by day on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. One of Luis Buñuel’s last films, with Catherine Deneuve playing a prostitute by day, and a happily married woman by night.

Toy Story on Disney Channel at 9:10 p.m.. An animation classic for the whole family that everyone has seen, but it holds up to several viewers. As an alternative, issue Peter Rabbit on Boing at 9:20 p.m..

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

The voice on Antena 3 at 10:10 p.m.. The popular musical talent show makes the final decision. With Antonio Orozco, Pablo López, Malú and Luis Fonsi.

The Sixth Column in La Sexta at 9:30 p.m.. La Sexta’s reporting program investigates the origins of the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Today there is good cinema to see on DTT, although since they are very popular films, it is possible that you have seen most of them. That’s what free TV has.

The alternative is talent contests, which still have their audience, and some current affairs reports. What do you keep from today’s TV programming?