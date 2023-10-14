What can we see on TV today, Friday the 13th? There are a few films for all audiences, revenge, robots that rebel, and a good Spanish film.

Among the current affairs programs stands out the return of Iker Jiménez to the Telecinco programming, with a special program Horizonte dedicated to the crisis in Israel and Gaza. Tune in to DTT on your TV, mobile phone or PC to enjoy this content.

What movies to watch on TV today

If you have children at home, today’s TV programming has abundant proposals to choose from. Gru II, a Lego Movie, How to Train Your Dragon II and III…

For adults, Revenge is a thriller starring Liam Neeson. There are also movies with Schwarzenegger and Van Damme, for action lovers.

Despicable Me II on Boing at 9:20 p.m.

The adventures of the Minions are very fun, and entertain children and adults. Gru is his boss, a good-natured villain who in this film will change his life forever.

Revenge on La 1 at 22:05

There are something like half a million movies in which the plot is the following: a relative of the protagonist, usually his wife and/or children, is kidnapped, but he happens to be a special agent/military/retired police officer, so he decides to free them by your account, with a clean shot.

Revenge It is just that, but this film with a recycled plot is one of the good ones. That the protagonist is Liam Neeson is a great bonus.

Full moon on La 2 at 10:00 p.m.. Good story by Imanol Uribe about a police inspector who has to investigate the macabre murder of a girl.

Terminator: Genesis on Four at 10:00 p.m.. We’ve already lost count of how many Terminator movies there are. This has the added bonus that Arnold Schwarzenegger is accompanied by the Queen of Dragons, Emilia Clarke.

The Lego Movie II in Clan at 9:25 p.m.. Fans of Lego and quality animated films will enjoy this adaptation that recreates many of the characters and settings that can be seen in Lego sets.

How to train your dragon III on Disney Channel at 9:35 p.m.. Emotional finale of the dragon trainer trilogy, where the plot is very well closed. A little earlier, at 7:40 p.m., you can see the second part.

Today’s featured programs and series on DTT

Telecinco

Horizonte on Telecinco at 10:00 p.m.. Iker Jiménez’s current affairs program jumps from Cuatro to Telecinco programming to analyze the tragedy of the Tribe of Nova peace music festival, where 260 young people died and hundreds were kidnapped by Hamas.

The Sixth Column in La Sexta at 9:30 p.m.. Report that analyzes different little-known revolutions that have taken place in Spain throughout history: the Comuneros in Castilla, the strike in Asturias, the imantiños in Galicia, etc.

As we have seen, las animated movies They are the stars of today’s Friday TV programming. But there is no shortage of the usual action and drama plots, essential in DTT.

Current affairs rule among the reporting and news programs, with the war between Israel and Hamas as the sad protagonist. If you don’t have a TV on hand, remember that there are numerous apps to watch DTT on your mobile or PC.