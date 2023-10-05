On the occasion of Pink October, in Tuscany too we fight against breast cancer and cardiovascular diseases. After Lazio and Veneto, the third stage of the CardioBreast Dragon Boat Festival 2023 arrives in Stagno (Livorno) on Sunday 8 October, the initiative promoted by the National Institute for Cardiovascular Research (INRC) to raise awareness among the general public on the importance of primary cardiovascular prevention through free cardiological screenings, and to show the benefits of a sport like Dragon Boat, also for women who have undergone breast cancer surgery.

In the San Leonardo a Stagno river park – we read in a note – the public will be able to watch the friendly competition between the Astro Dragon Ladies, Dragon Fly Ladies and Bimbe in Rosa of the Canoa Club of Livorno, i.e. three female Dragon Boat teams made up of women breast cancer patients who, at the end of the performance, will share their life and sporting experiences. The appointment is for next Sunday in Corso Italia 51 where – from 10am to 2pm – an Inrc camper will be available to spectators for free cardiological screenings, which include checks of cardiac function, electrocardiogram, blood pressure monitoring and control of lipid levels.

Numerous studies have shown that prevention today and adopting healthy lifestyles could reduce the incidence of tumors by 40% in the future – continues the note – while carrying out regular physical activity and maintaining a normal weight can reduce recurrences in women operated on for breast cancer. And in this context, Dragon Boat is playing a leading role, a sport that is practiced on particular boats whose stern and bow resemble the appearance of a Dragon and can accommodate up to 20 athletes who row at the pace of a drummer who sits at the bow, while the helmsman, at the stern, maintains the course with a paddle about 3 meters long. The study of the effects of practicing this sport on cancer patients has shown that the paddling movement promotes the release of myokines which modulate the systemic inflammatory response, inhibiting tumor necrosis and limiting the formation of lymphedema. This process significantly alleviates some symptoms, reduces the feeling of fatigue in carrying out daily activities and helps the patients’ quality of life overall, improving their psychophysical health.

A success confirmed over the last 20 years by the flourishing of teams of “pink paddlers” in all Italian regions, something more than a sport that is changing the lives and paths of many women who face this diagnosis, so much so that some of these funny, courageous and moving stories of rebirth have been collected in the volume “La via del Drago – Stories of Rebirth after breast cancer” by the scientific journalist Monica Di Leandro, who donates the royalties deriving from the sale of the book to the Italian Dragon Boat Federation, for the promotion of awareness projects. After the Festival, the book will set sail for Frankfurt, where it will participate in the most important international book fair in Europe, the Frankfurter Buchmesse, from 20 to 24 October.

But Dragon Boat is a sport suitable for everyone, and can be practiced at both a competitive and amateur level, in fact no particular skills are needed, other than knowing how to swim, and as a low intensity aerobic activity it can play a key role in cardiovascular prevention , for both men and women. This type of exercise, if conducted correctly and with periodic checks, can have numerous beneficial effects on the body, such as improving cardiac function, blood circulation, breathing, metabolism and mood.

After Tuscany, the CardioBreast Dragon Boat Festival will move to southern Italy to end in Bari on October 14 – concludes the note – Four stages in total achieved thanks to the collaboration of the Italian Dragon Boat Federation, the participation of the Italian Heart Foundation (Fipc) and Onco Beauty Onlus, the patronage of the National Association of Breast Operated Women (Andos) and the Italian League for the fight against tumors (Lilt), and the unconditional contribution of Daiichi Sankyo Italia.