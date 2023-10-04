Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), the leading manufacturer of gaming headsets and gaming accessories, today announced that its acclaimed Turtle Beach Atom mobile gaming controller is now available for gamers on iPhone. The Atom Controller is the brand’s compact and portable mobile gaming controller with a unique design.

Atom’s two ergonomic grip modules fit all Apple iPhone 14, 13, 12 and 11 models, and the adjustable spring-loaded clamps ensure that phone cases do not need to be removed. The two Atom modules remain wirelessly connected via Turtle Beach’s proprietary 2.4GHz link to function as a single unit when gaming, while Bluetooth® Low Latency ensures a lag-free connection to any smartphone when gaming. in the cloud on Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass, GeForce. Now, Steam Link and more.

When it’s time to pack it up and carry it, the two Atom modules magnetically combine to fit effortlessly into a pocket or the included carrying case. Popular Mac fansite Cult of Mac recently reviewed the Atom Controller for iOS and gave it a score of 4.5/5, saying: “Have no problems with on-screen controls when playing games on your iPhone. The Turtle Beach Atom controller is the way to go.” The Atom Controller for iOS comes in a Cobalt Blue colorway and is available today at www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers worldwide for an MSRP of $79.99.

“Our Atom controller for iOS ensures that iPhone mobile gamers can enjoy their favorite games while using the console-style controls they are accustomed to,” said Cris Keirn, interim CEO and senior vice president of global sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We are very proud of what we have achieved with the Atom controller because its two-piece magnetic design brings something truly unique to the mobile controller space. “It is an exciting addition to our growing, award-winning line of controllers.”

The Atom Controller brings the familiar feel of a console-style controller to mobile gamers, with ergonomic grips that keep hands relaxed and comfortable during those hours-long gaming sessions. The Atom controller comes equipped with full-size joysticks, a D-Pad, bumpers, triggers and ABXY buttons, plus view and menu buttons for precise and responsive controls in any cloud streaming title. The Atom Controller’s built-in clamps and included rubber capsules fit all iPhone 11 and later models and also fit most iPhones in slim, form-fitting cases.

The Atom controller charges in just over two hours using the included USB-C cable, and each of the Atom’s two modules is powered by a dedicated battery to deliver a reliable total battery life of 20 hours on a single charge. . The Atom Controller companion app for iOS and Android allows players to configure additional features, monitor battery life, install future firmware updates, and search for new compatible games.

To learn more about the latest controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories from Turtle Beach, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.