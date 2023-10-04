Best-selling gaming headset and accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced that three new colorways (Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green) are now available for its REACT-R controller designed for Xbox Turtle Beach. . These exciting new REACT-R controller color combinations join the original black and white/lavender options, further expanding Turtle Beach’s growing catalog of top-rated gaming controllers. The new red, nebula and pixel green REACT-R controller color combinations not only give players more options to suit their style, but also improve on the original by including two additional vibration motors for additional vibration effects.

Since its release, the REACT-R controller has impressed Xbox and PC gamers by providing them with superior performance from a wired controller at an affordable price. GamesRadar+ reviewed the REACT-R and stated that it is “incredible value for money.” The Mirror gave it 5/5 stars, calling it “an absolute bargain and certainly one of the best Xbox controllers on the market.” Turtle Beach’s new red, nebula, and pixel green REACT-R controller colorways are available today at www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers worldwide for an MSRP of $39.99/€34.99 /£29.99.

“REACT-R offers gamers one of the best and most affordable controllers for Xbox and PC, with unmatched audio features at its price,” said Cris Keirn, interim CEO and senior vice president of global sales at Turtle Beach Corporation. “We are excited to update the REACT-R controller with improved rear-firing motors and expand the range with these exciting new colors.”

Xbox Series from Turtle Beach. Superhuman Hearing has been shown to provide a competitive advantage by allowing players to hear key audio cues such as approaching enemy footsteps, nearby enemy weapon reloads, and enemy vehicles approaching in the distance. Controls for balancing game and chat volume and muting the microphone are also neatly integrated into the controller for easy access while gaming.

Players will be able to play longer and maintain control thanks to the ergonomic shape and textured grips, handles and triggers of the REACT-R controller. Two assignable quick action buttons on the back of the controller allow players to customize their controls for faster reactions.

Players will feel the roar of explosions and the recoil of gunshots with vibration feedback thanks to dual rumble motors on the REACT-R’s handles and near the triggers. The REACT-R controller is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, like Turtle Beach’s best-selling Recon 70 or Recon 50 series headsets.

To learn more about the latest controllers, gaming headsets, simulation products, and other gaming accessories from Turtle Beach, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.